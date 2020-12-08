PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Nott'm Forest - Gibson and Placheta ruled out

Updated

Published: 1:28 PM December 8, 2020 Updated: 2:22 PM December 8, 2020

Todd Cantwell has not featured for Norwich City due to a hip problem since the Championship draw at Brentford in late October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Nottingham Forest - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) have been ruled out for a fortnight after picking up injuries in the 2-1 comeback win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mario Vrancic is fit and available after a bout of cramp following his match-changing intervention against the Owls.

Farke hinted Todd Cantwell will be in the matchday squad for the Reds' visit if he comes through a final training session on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan Hugill (shoulder), Kenny McLean (knee) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) could also take part in that final training session, although Farke cautioned Dowell and McLean are ahead of schedule and have only been doing individual work in recent days.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is expected to be out for another 10 days. Tim Krul (thigh) is also yet to re-join team training, with the Dutchman's original timeline taking him up to a trip to Reading next week.

Xavi Quintilla (hip) remains sidelined, with Farke so far unwilling to provide a timeline on his potential return. The Spaniard returned to his parent club, Villarreal, in a bid to solve his hip problem.

Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not expected to be in contention until early in the new year.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans for the new season. Farke indicated recently Josip Drmic could come back into his plans later this month after a period of quarantine for a recent trip to Switzerland.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

• Recap the main lines from the press conference above, with full reaction and build up to City’s Championship game against the Reds throughout the day on pinkun.com