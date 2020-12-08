Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Updated

PRESSER LIVE: Norwich City v Nott'm Forest - Gibson and Placheta ruled out

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 1:28 PM December 8, 2020    Updated: 2:22 PM December 8, 2020
Todd Cantwell Norwich City fit again midfielder Nottingham Forest Championship visit

Todd Cantwell has not featured for Norwich City due to a hip problem since the Championship draw at Brentford in late October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Nottingham Forest  - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) have been ruled out for a fortnight after picking up injuries in the 2-1 comeback win against Sheffield Wednesday.

Mario Vrancic is fit and available after a bout of cramp following his match-changing intervention against the Owls.

Farke hinted Todd Cantwell will be in the matchday squad for the Reds' visit if he comes through a final training session on Tuesday afternoon, Jordan Hugill (shoulder), Kenny McLean (knee) and Kieran Dowell (ankle) could also take part in that final training session, although Farke cautioned Dowell and McLean are ahead of schedule and have only been doing individual work in recent days.

Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is expected to be out for another 10 days. Tim Krul (thigh) is also yet to re-join team training, with the Dutchman's original timeline taking him up to a trip to Reading next week.

Xavi Quintilla (hip) remains sidelined, with Farke so far unwilling to provide a timeline on his potential return. The Spaniard returned to his parent club, Villarreal, in a bid to solve his hip problem.

Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not expected to be in contention until early in the new year.

Most Read

  1. 1 Sky's the limit for Norwich City youngster
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries striker wanted by Championship rivals
  3. 3 Canaries debate: Incomings and outgoings - what will Norwich City do in January
  1. 4 PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
  2. 5 Reading chief hails 'fantastic' Canaries
  3. 6 Buendia back in top gear for Farke
  4. 7 Royal appointment for trusty McGovern
  5. 8 Not perfect but good enough for Farke
  6. 9 Norwich City release ticket details for QPR and Barnsley home clashes
  7. 10 Reading v Norwich City: everything you need to know

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans for the new season. Farke indicated recently Josip Drmic could come back into his plans later this month after a period of quarantine for a recent trip to Switzerland.

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney. 

• Recap the main lines from the press conference above, with full reaction and build up to City’s Championship game against the Reds throughout the day on pinkun.com

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Your Posts

Your Posts: Trio of ex-City players excelling at Hartlepool United

James Rushmore

person

Opinion

David Freezer: Player ratings after City's 2-1 win at Blackburn

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Six things from the Canaries’ 2-1 win over Blackburn

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon

Injury blow for Norwich City defender

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus