That was for you, Emi. City boss on 2-0 Reds' win

Video

Published: 10:07 PM March 17, 2021 Updated: 10:10 PM March 17, 2021

Daniel Farke hoped Norwich City’s 2-0 Championship win at Nottingham Forest on Wednesday night was the perfect baby gift for the absent Emi Buendia.

The impressive midfielder stayed in Norfolk to attend the birth of his second child, Giovanni, but the Canaries continued their remorseless charge towards the Premier League with a ninth straight league win.

Teemu Pukki and Kieran Dowell’s first league goal for the club moved Farke’s squad 10 points clear at the top.

“Hopefully he is as talented and full of potential like his father, little Giovanni,” said Farke. “Of course it was a big blow for us in this game.

"If you miss one of the best players, if not the best midfield player in this league, and our main man it was difficult. But the lads proved it is not about one player, it is about our principles.

“The most important thing is everything is good back at home and Giovanni and his wife are doing well. I hope to have him back for Saturday. I am sure he will be in a good mood.

"Delighted for him and also that the lads could bring him home this little gift.

“To win nine on the spin is outstanding. You forget when you have to deliver every three days that you need to feel the joy of what we are doing at the moment.

"In this competitive league to win nine games is superb, and also the manner we are winning the games.

“This is a well-drilled side under Chris Hughton. In the first half we were fantastic. We scored two great goals and created many more chances.

"I have just seen the statistics, more than 700 passes, 22 shots, two goals. Great performance. I can only praise the attitude, discipline and consistency of the lads.”

Farke also reserved a special mention for Buendia’s replacement in the starting line up.

“I am delighted for Kieran. He has had a difficult season,” said the Norwich boss. “He looked so good in pre-season and then got injured after a nasty foul.

"It is tough for a creative player to come back into your rhythm.

"He had only some small 15 minute cameos from the bench and that is hard to impress.

“There was some criticism of him but we never doubted him, we know about his ability. You can literally feel him getting sharper each week in training.

"This was his chance to shine and he will have proved some of the doubters wrong. He was top class. The manner of his goal and how he linked the play.”