Krul feels proud and excited to sign new Canaries contract

Published: 5:00 PM December 25, 2020

There's one last Christmas present for Norwich City fans to unwrap this evening, with news that goalkeeper Tim Krul has committed his future to the Canaries by signing a new contract.

The 32-year-old former Newcastle number one had 18 months remaining on his City deal but has extended terms until 2024.

“Proud, I think that’s the big word," Krul said of his new contract. "I’m excited to commit my future to Norwich, I’ve had an amazing two and a half years, so excited to add another three and a half years to that.

“It’s been a bit of a roller-coaster but an exciting one as well though. The club has gone from strength to strength from the moment I walked through the door.

“The new training ground, the fans in the stadium, the atmosphere the last couple of years has been incredible really. To play in front of them, it’s such a shame with all the Coronavirus stuff going on that they’re not in the stadium.

“But I’m just really excited with this club, where it’s got the potential to go.”

Krul has got his career back on track after joining City on a free transfer from Brighton in 2018, after a 2015 knee injury cost him his place at Newcastle and in the Holland squad.

He played a key role in the Championship title win in 2019 and although he couldn't keep the Canaries in the Premier League, he was voted Player of the Season by supporters.

His excellent form had continued this season prior to a recent injury issue and he'd also regained his place in the Holland squad, with three appearances taking his international caps to 13.

“I’ve always dreamed of being back in the national team squad, after my injury five years ago, and when that moment came a few months ago that was a really proud moment for me and my family," the Dutchman said, speaking to City's official website.

“I have to thank the club for giving me the opportunity to play week in and week out. To feel valued in the way this club has made me feel, I think that’s the big thing.

“As a player you want to be loved and with the fans I feel like I have a great relationship – and with the club giving me this three-and-a-half-year contract I think that shows the belief they still have in me.”

Krul has missed City's last seven matches with a calf injury which has taken longer to heal than expected, with a January return now looking likely, potentially against Coventry in the FA Cup.

Norwich keeper Tim Krul was nominated for the Championship Player of the Month award for October - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Michael McGovern has helped keep Daniel Farke's team top of the table however and the Canaries number one is excited about the remainder of the campaign, with the opportunity to battle for another promotion success.

On successfully shaking off the Premier League relegation hangover, he added: “I think that’s testament to the players for turning it around but I think the big factor here is the staff and the club.

“We’ve said we need hungry players here and we’ve shown that. The Championship is a ruthless league and I think the players that are here are hungry to get back in the Premier League, that’s the level we all want to be at.

“The experience that we’ve got the last couple of years, we’ve shown in the last three months that the Championship is obviously a hard league but we are doing really well at the moment.

“We all want to be in the top two and that’s where we are at the moment, so we keep pushing because there’s a long way yet.”