Skipp could get chance to impress Spurs' chief Nuno

Published: 10:59 AM July 1, 2021

Oliver Skipp could be handed a chance to impress new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo in pre-season. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

New Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo wants to give youth a chance at Spurs - which could scupper Norwich City's bid to entice Olly Skipp back.

City sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear at the start of the summer they want a Skipp reunion for the Premier League return. The 20-year-old was an influential figure in their Championship title-winning campaign and the Canaries are prepared to wait until the final hour of the window to sign the England U21 international.

That said, City are pressing ahead with their transfer work and are planning for life without Skipp.

Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour is set to undergo a medical on Thursday afternoon and City remain interested in Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing. Webber is on the search for two additional options in that area of the pitch, with the Scottish international set to be the first to arrive.

They are permitted only two loans from other top-flight clubs, with Gilmour set to vacate one of those.

Skipp enjoyed his loan spell at Carrow Road, but is believed to be keeping his options open on both his role at Spurs and also potential loan moves elsewhere.

The midfielder, who is set to be ruled out until the final stages of pre-season with a foot injury sustained in the penultimate game of his previous spell with City, is highly rated in North London and there is a clamour amongst the supporters for his inclusion in the first-team set-up.

Nuno has a strong record of developing young players and gave debuts to 14 different players in the Premier League under the age of 22 during his time at Molineux. Skipp's immediate future is likely to depend on whether the incoming Spurs boss retains Harry Winks' services.

Former Wolves boss Nuno has been appointed the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur.

Outlining his vision, Nuno revealed the quality within Tottenham's academy was a major draw to the club and that young players would be utilised as he looks to drive the club forward.

"We have a squad with quality, talent and Tottenham football club has a good academy," the former Wolves boss told Spurs' official channels.

"We can bring them up if they have the talent that I know they have. I've been told that there are young and talented players in our academy but we must go step by step.

"We have to provide them with the right environment for them to develop. If they are needed, we will count on them and support them all the way."