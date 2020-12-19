Ex-City boss Lambert tests positive for coronavirus

Published: 11:24 PM December 19, 2020 Updated: 9:39 AM December 20, 2020

Former Norwich City boss and Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has tested positive for coronavirus, along with five other members of the League One club's playing and coaching staff.

Town released a statement on Saturday evening after all members of the first-team squad and coaching staff were tested on Friday morning in response to one player reporting symptoms.

The club have notified the Football League ahead of a scheduled home game against Northampton on Boxing Day and a trip to AFC Wimbledon on December 29.

“We will be closing the training ground now in line with guidelines until we have spoken in detail with the EFL about the way forward,” Town’s general manager of football operations, Lee O’Neill, told the Suffolk club's official site.

Lambert missed the 1-0 victory over Gillingham earlier this season while awaiting the results of a Covid test, which came back negative, having been a close contact of coach and former Canaries' player Matt Gill at a time when he tested positive for the virus.

The Blues were due to take on Peterborough United on Saturday but the game was called off on Friday due to a positive virus test in the Posh camp.