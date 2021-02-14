City old boy Morris dents Brentford's promotion push to seal surprise Barnsley win

Published: 2:54 PM February 14, 2021 Updated: 3:03 PM February 14, 2021

Former Norwich City striker Carlton Morris was on target for Barnsley at the Canaries' Championship promotion rivals Brentford - Credit: PA

Carlton Morris did his former club a huge favour with a match clinching goal as Barnsley stunned Norwich City's Championship promotion rivals Brentford 2-0 on Sunday.

The Bees would have knocked Norwich off top spot again with a draw, despite a thumping 4-1 win over Stoke on Saturday, but Conor Chaplin put the Tykes in front and striker Morris opened his account for his new club in the 47th minute, after joining Barnsley last month.

The Canaries now have a one point lead to the Bees, both clubs having played 29 games, with Swansea five points behind Norwich with two games in hand.

Valerin Ismael's side's first league win of 2021 also ended Brentford's 21-game unbeaten league run - the longest current streak in English football - which stretched back to October 24.

Updated table!



It's @NorwichCityFC who finish the weekend on top, while @BarnsleyFC are up to 12th, but just a point off seventh!#EFL | #SkyBetChampionship pic.twitter.com/VaPhEtniGC — Sky Bet Championship (@SkyBetChamp) February 14, 2021

All three promotion rivals are next in action on Wednesday. Norwich travel to the Midlands to face Coventry City, with Brentford facing a London derby against QPR. Swansea host Chris Hughton's Nottingham Forest in midweek after their weekend fixture at Sheffield Wednesday was postponed due to a frozen pitch.

Brentford is scheduled to visit Carrow Road on March 3.

Morris only made one senior league appearance for the Canaries but the academy product was part of the club's FA Youth Cup winning side in 2013 alongside the Murphy brothers. The 25-year-old went on to have numerous loan spells and was at MK Dons under Russell Martin earlier this season prior to sealing a permanent move to south Yorkshire.