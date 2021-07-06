City stalwart has a Euro 2020 warning for England

Video

Published: 6:00 AM July 6, 2021

Former Norwich City player Age Hareide could have been trying to plot England's downfall for Denmark at Wembley in a Euro2020 semi-final - Credit: PA

Former Norwich City stalwart Age Hareide admits Denmark’s emotional run to a Euro 2020 semi-final against England is bittersweet.

The 67-year-old coach, currently in charge of Alex Tettey at Norwegian club Rosenborg, stood down as boss of the Danes when the original tournament was delayed for a year due to the pandemic.

Hareide’s replacement, Kasper Hjulmand, has plotted a route to the last four of a tournament which started horribly with Christian Eriksen’s collapse on the pitch.

Hjulmand himself has insisted this is as much Hareide’s work as his own, but the man who spent two seasons at Carrow Road as a player has mixed emotions, after his contract was not extended by the Danes.

“I have not recovered from it. It should have been a great end to my time there. I was deprived of a great experience,” he said. “But the pandemic has hit in many different ways, and there are many who are much worse off than me. I still have contact with him and I have wished him good luck. He's a gentleman.

“It's fantastic. These are some incredibly nice guys and a great football team. They deserve this and I am extremely happy on their behalf. A semi-final was something we talked about, already when we got the group set-up, and I was still there.

“Kasper has further developed what we had going on and brought in several exciting young boys. We saw in the 2018 World Cup we had potential and that this generation would have good opportunities. Now the team has been together even longer.”

Hareide believes England could be there for the taking if the pressure gets to them at Wembley on Wednesday night.

Gareth Southgate’s squad have yet to concede a goal in the entire tournament and will have the vast majority of the 60,000 crowd on their side.

“Right now I think that England is the best that the Danes could hope for. Germany would have been much worse,” said Hareide, quoted in Norwegian newspaper, VG. “England will feel the pressure, and the Danes must take advantage of that. I think they can make the final.

“There's something special about this group. It is very impressive that they have managed so far without Christian Eriksen. Both considering what happened, but also the fact that he is by far Denmark's best player.

“They have impressively managed to compensate for it. The team is so strong in all positions. I have contacted several of them after the matches and congratulated them.

"Now I am just observing as an ordinary supporter on the outside, but I am incredibly happy that they are succeeding.”