'I know I'm good enough' - Ex-City ace on England dream

Video

Published: 7:09 PM February 12, 2021

One time Norwich City midfielder James Maddison is pushing hard for an England recall ahead of this summer's European Championships - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Former Norwich City midfielder James Maddison hopes his sparkling Premier League form at Leicester City can help him gatecrash England's European Championship plans.

Maddison has been a key figure in the Foxes' impressive top flight campaign, and long earmarked as one of his country's best prospects since making a then club record £22m move from the Canaries in 2018.

The 24-year-old has scored a total of nine goals in 29 appearances this term, with six goals and five assists in the league, but failed to add to his solitary England cap in a 7-0 win over Montenegro in November 2019.

Maddison has some hot competition with Jack Grealish and Phil Foden among those trying to impress Gareth Southgate but the former Coventry trainee is up for the challenge ahead of this summer's delayed tournament.

"Hopefully that is something I can strive towards. That is not a target I will hide. I want to be back in the England squad, simple as that," he said, in a interview for this weekend's Football Focus. "If that wasn't my target there would be something wrong. I have come through the lower leagues and that feeling of representing my country against Montenegro was the best feeling ever.

Leicester City's James Maddison says he is "working every day" to earn a place in the England squad for this summer's rearranged Euros.#bbcfootball — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) February 12, 2021

"That is something I am very hungry for. That is why I am working every day, why I am staying out on the training pitch longer to help this Leicester team and ultimately break back into the England team.

"I want to be the best player James Maddison can be. The way I can do that is put pressure on myself. I want everyone questioning me because that is what drives me.

"Some people like to go under the radar - and that is not wrong - but, for me, I want my name in everyone's mouth.

"One of the things that has made me get a lot of goals and assists in the last few months is because I heard Jamie Carragher say my numbers weren't good enough. I didn't go into my shell after that, that was adding fuel to my engine.

"I always back myself and believe in myself because that has got me to where I am today."

Maddison was a stand out performer for the Canaries in Daniel Farke's debut season, sealing the player-of-the-year award and a big money move to the Premier League after 15 goals and 11 assists in 49 appearances.