Norwich City transfer rumours: Skipp expected to stay at Spurs

Published: 2:26 PM July 4, 2021

Oliver Skipp is expected to remain at Tottenham Hotspur this season and is unlikely to head out on loan for a second season despite interest from Norwich City.

That's according to a report by Football London, who have claimed new Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo believes he can rapidly progress his development after an outstanding campaign at Carrow Road.

City have made little secret of their desire to re-sign the 20-year-old after his impressive performances in their Championship title win last season. Sporting director Stuart Webber admitted they would be prepared to wait until the final minute of the transfer window to sign Skipp if they had to.

Youth development seems to be a major factor in Nuno's remit in North London and Skipp is rated highly by those in powerful positions at the club. The former Wolves boss handed 14 senior debuts to players under 22 during his tenure at Molineux.

Skipp is currently recovering from a metatarsal fracture but is reportedly a major part of the Portuguese coach's plan this season.

City are preparing for life without Skipp and have acted swiftly to bring Chelsea youngster Billy Gilmour to the club after his impressive performances at Euro2020. The Scotland international has taken one of two Premier League loan slots available to the Canaries this season.

Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is also a major target for the City, with Webber pressing ahead with signing another midfield option irrespective if they manage to convince Spurs to send Skipp out on loan for another season.

City have also added Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn, Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis to their squad so far this summer.

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Nuno Espirito Santo is set to hand Oliver Skipp a chance at Spurs next season. - Credit: PA

Speaking about re-signing Skipp, Webber said in May:

“I have spoken to Spurs already. I have obviously spoken to Oliver already. And his representative. We'd love to keep him,” said City’s sporting director. “What's key for us is we'll always leave a place open for him, because his impact is huge. But I think there's a few things which need to fall into place for that.

"He has to get over his injury, of course, then we have to see who the new Tottenham head coach is going to be, what their transfer strategy will be, where do they finish in the league this season. All of those things might have an impact.

"So what I would say is we're incredibly grateful to Tottenham for letting us look after Olly for a year and we're incredibly grateful for him choosing to come here as well, because he had other options.

"I think it's been a perfect loan from all sides. I think all three parties can genuinely sit there and go that was the case, other than the injury at the end which you cannot do much about. If we can continue that relationship, that would be great."