'I rate him. He's a fantastic player' - Farke open to Skipp return

Published: 5:17 PM April 19, 2021 Updated: 5:29 PM April 19, 2021

Jose Mourinho's exit from Tottenham will not scupper Norwich City's attempts to bring Olly Skipp back to Carrow Road in the Premier League.

Skipp has been a revelation during a season-long stay, but the 20-year-old will return to his parent club at the end of the campaign. The England Under-21 international is keeping an open mind on his next step after a senior breakthrough season under Daniel Farke.

The City head coach revealed on Monday he had an excellent relationship with Mourinho, but all bets are off after the Portuguese was dismissed earlier in the day.

"We will see. I don't think it is going to have a major impact because of the good connections between the two clubs," said Farke. "It was not just that I had a four hour conversation on the telephone with Jose about Oliver and he said, 'Okay, I will send him out to you.' It's more like a club decision. And for that I don't want to comment too much because we have a great relationship with Tottenham.

"We're really grateful and thankful that we had the opportunity to have Oliver this year also for the upcoming four games. We'll see what the future brings.

"I have spoken about how much I value Oliver Skipp. He was a key man in our success during the season. He was fantastic. But we also fully accept that he's a Tottenham player and it's not in our hands. But as you can imagine, I rate him and he's a fantastic player and of course I would like to work further on together.

"But we must respect that he's a Tottenham player."

Farke adopted a similar tone over Spurs' decision to part company with the vastly-experienced Mourinho, ahead of their League Cup final against Manchester City. The German had some epic league and cup tussles with the former Real Madrid, Chelsea and Inter Milan boss last season.

"I wouldn't want any other club to comment on our decisions or our planning," he said. "It's not classy and we do not know what happens at a different club. On a personal level of course it's always sad when it comes to an end. Without any doubt Jose is one of the most successful coaches ever in this game. He has won so many titles. I have to say I've always liked to talk with him and it felt like we played each other about four times in six weeks last season, if you include the FA Cup and a friendly.

"We have a great relationship and for that it's a bit sad that I can't face him at Tottenham next season. I wish Jose all the best for the future."