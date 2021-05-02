Skipp 'major injury' fears sour City title win

Video

Published: 6:15 AM May 2, 2021

Olly Skipp looks to have played his last game for Norwich City after suffering a suspected broken foot in the title-sealing 4-1 Championship win over Reading.

The Tottenham loanee had been an ever-present in a superb season long stint, but departed in stoppage time on Saturday after an awkward late tumble.

The 20-year-old re-appeared on crutches for the impromptu celebrations outside Carrow Road, and was wearing a protective boot on his right foot when the players emerged on the pitch after the final whistle.

Daniel Farke fears the worst, with Skipp now being fully assessed by the club’s medical staff.

“A big concern. It was pretty painful for him and our physios’ first assessment was they are not that optimistic for him,” said the City chief, who has made no secret he would love to bring Skipp back for a second loan spell in the Premier League. “It seems like a major injury. Right now, too soon to give a firm prediction.

"We have to continue to assess him over these coming days but it was pretty sore.

“It is a shame because he was unbelievable this season. One of our outstanding players. All our thoughts are with him and we hope he is capable of being fit for the new season.

"It is an issue with his foot. We think it could be broken.”