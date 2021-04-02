'Little warrior' Hernandez had City chief worried

Video

Published: 7:00 AM April 2, 2021

Onel Hernandez had an eventful international break with Cuba in Central America before returning to Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke was just happy his ‘little warrior’ Onel Hernandez returned to Norwich in one piece after an unforgettable international break.

Hernandez made his long-awaited debut for Cuba but had to navigate his way through a volcanic ash cloud to arrive midway through a World Cup qualifier in Guatemala.

“He spent more time in the air than on the ground,” joked Farke. “The most important topic he returned safely, without injury, healthy and in a good mood because it was a proud moment for his family.

"But when I followed his journey I was unbelievably concerned. More or less four days in the air, then a bumpy flight in a small machine and he is worried if he even lands.

"Then he arrives at the stadium, gets changed and plays with no warm up. You fear a muscle injury but he is a little warrior and he came through it.

"Then in the next game he scores his first goal for his country. We are lucky it was the right outcome, even if I don’t think it was the right time for this game in the middle of a pandemic.”