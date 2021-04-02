Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
'Little warrior' Hernandez had City chief worried

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:00 AM April 2, 2021   
Onel Hernandez had an eventful international break with Cuba in Central America before returning to Norwich City

Onel Hernandez had an eventful international break with Cuba in Central America before returning to Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Limited

Daniel Farke was just happy his ‘little warrior’ Onel Hernandez returned to Norwich in one piece after an unforgettable international break. 

Hernandez made his long-awaited debut for Cuba but had to navigate his way through a volcanic ash cloud to arrive midway through a World Cup qualifier in Guatemala. 

“He spent more time in the air than on the ground,” joked Farke. “The most important topic he returned safely, without injury, healthy and in a good mood because it was a proud moment for his family.

"But when I followed his journey I was unbelievably concerned. More or less four days in the air, then a bumpy flight in a small machine and he is worried if he even lands.

"Then he arrives at the stadium, gets changed and plays with no warm up. You fear a muscle injury but he is a little warrior and he came through it.

"Then in the next game he scores his first goal for his country. We are lucky it was the right outcome, even if I don’t think it was the right time for this game in the middle of a pandemic.” 

