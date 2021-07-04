Hernandez devastated as Cuba knocked out of Gold Cup qualifying over visa issues

Video

Onel Hernandez has been left frustrated after Cuba were left stranded in Nicaragua due to visa issues. - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Onel Hernandez labelled it as a 'sad day for Cuban football' as football became entangled in the ongoing political blockade by the US government towards the country that saw them expelled from the Gold Cup qualification.

Norwich City's winger was part of the squad set to face French Guiana in Miami at midnight (UK time) but were left stranded in Nicaragua with visa complications that saw the game cancelled and Cuba kicked out of the competition.

The Covid-19 pandemic has made travel increasingly difficult. Cuba's squad were set to make the trip to South Florida on Thursday, but the crisis has prolonged the visa process.

Hernandez has become part of a change in approach from the Cuban FA which previously only allowed players competing domestically to be selected for the international side. City's winger has scored twice in five appearances for his country and was relishing the prospect of being involved in the Gold Cup qualification.

Writing on Twitter, a frustrated Hernandez said: "We trained for a whole month preparing us for the Gold Cup in America. The game is today at 7 o'clock in Miami we are all still sitting here in the hotel in #Nicaragua for visas for some players. How is that possible that all our competitors are there and we are not Concacaf?

"A sad day for Cuban football. I’ll never see my team mates crying like that, they sacrifice so much."

A Sad day for the #Cuban football I’ll never saw my team mates crying like that they sacrifice so much 💔🇨🇺 #fairplay pic.twitter.com/5EdIIVvo3p — Onel Hernandez (@OnelHernandez23) July 3, 2021

In a statement responding to the concerns of the Cuba team, CONCACAF said:

“CONCACAF has been in regular communication with the Cuban Football Association regarding their travel to the 2021 Gold Cup Preliminary Round. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 related travel and visa challenges, and the required COVID-19 testing regime, their match against French Guiana will not take place.

“Given the current public health situation and the ongoing need for protocols to be adhered to, the health and safety of the participating teams cannot be compromised.

"French Guiana will advance to the second round of the Prelims and will now face Trinidad and Tobago on Tuesday, July 6, 2021."