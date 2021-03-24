Onel faces race against time

Video

Published: 1:05 PM March 24, 2021 Updated: 1:07 PM March 24, 2021

Norwich City wide player Onel Hernandez is trying to get to Central America to feature for Cuba in World Cup qualifiers - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Onel Hernandez is in a race against time to fulfil his dream of playing for Cuba, with an ash cloud delaying his arrival in Guatemala.

Hernandez was due to fly in from Mexico on Tuesday but along with Real Sociedad forward Maikel Reyes was unable to meet up with the rest of the Cuban squad preparing for their opening World Cup qualifier in the early hours of Thursday morning (UK time).

Flights to Guatemala’s Aurora Airport were suspended due to an ash cloud but Hernandez can still make the game with a scheduled early morning departure from neighbouring Mexico, if the adverse weather conditions improve.

The 28-year-old emigrated to Germany as a child but became the first Cuban-born player to feature in the Premier League when he was promoted with the Canaries in 2019.

Hernandez was prevented from joining the Cuban set up previously, despite being called up by his federation, but has made a long distance trip for qualifiers against Guatemala and a home game against Curacao on Sunday.

“It feels incredible, I still can’t believe it,” he said. “I got the call-up last time, and it wasn’t working out, but this time it’s possible.

“I just want to play football and support my country, I think there was a lot more behind it and things were going on then so it wasn’t possible, it was not a nice situation.

“It was 100% worth waiting, in my head in those moments I was thinking I was so happy, and now to go back and feel this same happiness in a better way, it’s so much better.

“It’s crazy, this is the first time they’re calling players back. I think there’s a lot of Cuban players around the world that play football and for those guys it’s incredible as well.

“To come back and play for our country, not only me but these other guys, with all our qualities, it’s a fantastic thing.”

Cuba reached the quarter-finals on their previous appearance at the World Cup finals 83 years ago.

“I think Cuba have qualified one time for the World Cup, this was in 1938," said Hernandez, speaking to his club’s official site. “If this happened again, then it will be an incredible achievement for the country.

“It’s my vision, I don’t go to just play for fun, I want to play and represent my country in the best way we can. After that, we’ll see how far we’ve come and if it’s the World Cup, then this will be fantastic.”