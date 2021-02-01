City confirm Orjan Nyland deal

Breaking

Published: 9:00 AM February 1, 2021

Norwich City have completed the deadline day signing of Norwegian international keeper Orjan Nyland until the end of the season.

The 30-year-old free agent links up with the Canaries after spells with Aston Villa and FC Ingolstadt. Nyland is still on the comeback trail from back surgery in November but turned down other others to join the Championship leaders.

“I’m really pleased. Finally, the waiting time is over and I’m looking forward to really getting going with Norwich City," he said, speaking to the club's official site.

“I’ve had a lot of offers, but when Norwich came along I wasn’t doubtful at all. It felt like the right thing to do and I had good talks with the manager and the goalkeeper coach, as well as the sporting director, so it was an easy choice really.

“I’ve had a look at the training ground and it looks really good. Obviously, there are new buildings as well with the gym and the facilities are really good. I had a walk around the training pitches with the sporting director and they looked good. It all looks really impressive and I’m ready to go.”

City head coach Daniel Farke had made it clear they needed another keeper with Michael McGovern ruled out for months following hamstring surgery and Tim Krul missing parts of the season through injury and coronavirus.

“Orjan has proved he can play at both Championship and Premier League level, as well as in the Bundesliga in Germany. He is also a proven international goalkeeper," said Farke.

"We are totally happy to have Tim Krul and Daniel Barden both available for selection, but we got the feeling that because we are in such a good position in the league we wanted to add some depth in that area.

“Orjan is recovering from an injury at the moment, but he has the personality and quality to help us both in the short term and potentially in the mid to long term, too.

“I’m in no doubt that he’ll be a good signing and we’re very pleased to have him with us.”

Nyland will wear the number 12 shirt and is the club's second signing of the January transfer window following the recent arrival of Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis.

Norwich do not expect to make any further additions to the first team pool ahead of Monday's 11pm deadline.

Farke is scheduled to hold his media call previewing the midweek trip to Millwall on Monday afternoon.