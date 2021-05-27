City continue Nyland talks but youngsters released

Video

Published: 11:01 AM May 27, 2021 Updated: 11:04 AM May 27, 2021

Discussions between Norwich City and Norwegian international keeper Orjan Nyland remain 'on going' but the Canaries have confirmed the release of a clutch of young players.

Nyland is a free agent again this summer after agreeing a short term deal in January to provide back up to Tim Krul. The former Aston Villa stopper did not make a first team appearance for the Canaries, and sporting director Stuart Webber made it clear recently the club are also exploring other options.

Following on from confirmation Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic will depart officially at the end of their current contracts, City released a statement on Thursday outlining a number of other young players will not be offered fresh deals.

Among them are Jordan Thomas, who made a solitary first team appearance on the final day of the Premier League season at Manchester City in 2020.

The statement read: "Norwich City can officially confirm the list of players released following the conclusion of the club’s 2020/21 campaign.

"As previously announced, long-serving midfield duo Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic have not been offered new deals, whilst loan players Oliver Skipp and Xavi Quintilla will return to their respective parent clubs.

"Full-back Jordan Thomas, who made a solitary first team appearance as a substitute away at Manchester City in July 2020, has not been offered a new deal and will depart.

"Fellow youngsters Zach Dronfield, William Hondermarck, Louis Lomas and Ethen Vaughan will all also officially leave the club when their respective contracts expire on June 30.

"All at Norwich City would like to thank all departing players for their efforts and contributions during their time with the club.

"Discussions remain ongoing with goalkeeper Orjan Nyland."

The 30-year-old Norwegian's last senior appearance came for Villa in a League Cup tie in September 2020. A back operation kept him out until he linked up with City early this year. Webber reiterated following promotion Krul remains City's main man ahead of the club's Premier League return.

“He must decide what he wants to do as well,” said the City chief. “I think it's clear Tim is our number one. And that's not going to be given up in a hurry, because he's been incredible. Nyland came back from injury and got himself fit but he is 30 years old, so he has to weigh up do I need to go and play regularly?

"That is a big decision for him. We've said to his agent, take your time, there's no rush. There's no rush from our side.

“Of course, we're weighing up other options along the way. But we'll see what happens. He's done well in training. He's a good guy, a good goal keeper.

"He's someone we've liked actually for a long time before he went to (Aston) Villa, when he was at Ingolstadt. It's not something that needs to happen incredibly quickly from our side, or his, so we respect that he wants a bit of time and he respects that we want a bit of time.”