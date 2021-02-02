Nyland is on a mission at Canaries

Video

Published: 5:45 AM February 2, 2021

Orjan Nyland wants to get back to the Premier League with Norwich City after his deadline day signing.

The 30-year-old free agent agreed a short term deal until the end of a season he hopes ends in promotion from the Championship.

Nyland, who joined Greek international Dimitris Giannoulis as the club's new January first team signings, expects to be in contention later this month after back surgery before Christmas.

The Norwegian international helped keep Aston Villa in the top flight last season during a two-and-a-half year stint in the Midlands.

"I’m really pleased with the level that I’m at now. I’m still a couple of weeks off before I can sit properly together with the whole team at the club,” he said. “We’re going to start working straight away on the fitness plan and hopefully I can be back on the grass in not too long of a time.

“I parted ways with Aston Villa in October and a couple of weeks after I had an episode where my back gave me lower leg pain. I had to take some time off just to make sure I got rid of it, so I had to have surgery.

"After that was sorted, I went through rehab to try to get back and find a new club which I now have and I’m really, really pleased about that. I’m looking forward to the time now.

“I’m really looking forward to it and I’ve met many or most of the lads already and I’ve heard great stuff about all of them so I’m really looking forward to meeting everyone and getting going.

“I’ve been in this league and I’ve been in the Premier League as well so I’ll try to bring my experience and train hard every week and get ready for every game and contribute what I can.

"That’s my goal for the rest of the season really.”

Norwegian international keeper Orjan Nyland is looking to impress at Norwich City - Credit: Norwich City/Matthew Usher

Nyland, speaking to the club’s official site, tapped up former international team mate Alex Tettey for the inside track on the Canaries.

“He’s been talking great about the club since he’s been here and he’s really enjoyed his stay here which gave me the picture that I saw of the club,” he said. “He’s enjoyed his time here and his family have as well so it was just confirming what I already thought about the club.

"They’re (Stuart Webber and Daniel Farke) really down to earth. It looks like a family club. They’re really friendly and we had a good chat for hours last time I was here a couple of weeks ago.

"It was a really good talk and felt like the right thing to do."