Paddy Davitt: City duo have Premier League point to prove

Published: 6:30 PM July 1, 2021 Updated: 6:50 PM July 1, 2021

Dimi Giannoulis is up for the Premier League challenge at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

How appropriate Norwich City confirmed the permanent signings of Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis in a joint statement.

In all probability they will form an integral part of Daniel Farke’s left flank in his Premier League battleplan.

A new, high quality central defender is sought in this transfer window. Celtic’s Kristoffer Ajer was a player of interest but the Bhoys appear to have adopted a rather stubborn negotiating stance.

City continue to weigh up other options yet Gibson’s assured touch and that natural balance he offers as a left footer mark him out as a key figure in whatever tweaks Farke makes to his backline.

Likewise, Greek international full back Giannoulis, who swiftly saw off the challenge of Xavi Quintilla to assert his authority during the Championship title run in following a mid-season loan switch from PAOK Salonika.

That deal reeked of the clever recruitment Stuart Webber and his key lieutenants have increasingly cultivated at Norwich since the financial constraints they first inherited began to ease with success on the pitch engineered by Farke.

To navigate not only some serious interest from big name clubs on the continent for the 25-year-old, but also the new Brexit red tape around overseas transfers, was a January challenge of large proportions.

Giannoulis just squeezed through the points threshold required to obtain the necessary paperwork from the government and footballing authorities in this country. Then it was all about his ability to adapt and bolster a remorseless front-running effort from his new team mates to breast the finishing tape first.

There were some uncomfortable moments along the way. A bruising first week in English football that brought goalless tussles against muscular Middlesbrough and Millwall.

That calamitous square pass across his own box which gifted Stoke a lifeline at Carrow Road, before Giannoulis himself went up the other end of the pitch to square for Emi Buendia to reassert City’s dominance in a 4-1 home win.

Plus that early red card in a defeat to Bournemouth hours after promotion had already been sealed.

But there was plenty more to admire in the credit column; the attacking adventure, the drive and the technical quality that Farke demands of his full backs were never in doubt.

When fans are able to return in sizeable numbers his energy and natural effervescence should set pulses racing.

He brings an international pedigree that suggests he will not be fazed by facing some of the biggest names and the most famous clubs in world football when he pitches up in the Premier League.

An opening weekend tussle against Liverpool is why Giannoulis opted to jump aboard the City promotion train in January - it was not about arm wrestles with a Neil Warnock side - but proving he belongs in more exalted company in the highest profile league in club football.

For Giannoulis what is to come is the fulfilment of a dream and a voyage of discovery. For Gibson there may be a score or two to settle; less perhaps towards anyone at Burnley for the sour nature of two seasons spent in the wilderness, but to himself.

To prove to the person who stares back at him in the mirror every morning he is a top flight defender.

To convert that early promise which once saw him edge towards the England international picture into a tangible body of work at Premier League level that answers any lingering questions or self doubt.

Ben Gibson is back in the Premier League with Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Gibson looked a quality operator alongside Grant Hanley in the Championship. His calming presence on those around him translated into the type of defensive numbers which sold a lie to the notion Farke is simply about all-out attack and relentless possession.

He is better than the English second tier, but how much better will become clear in the weeks and months ahead.

Farke himself is in no doubt, speaking about the 28-year-old's ‘class, personality and leadership’ in the club statement released on Thursday that confirmed his permanent signing.

For both Gibson and Giannoulis the terrain is about to get much steeper. They will need to form a tight unit down that left-hand side to repel invaders and get Norwich up the pitch in the Premier League. But both look up to the job.