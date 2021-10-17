Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 0-0 draw against Brighton

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM October 17, 2021

Tim Krul pushes Leandro Trossard's volley onto the bar in Norwich City's 0-0 draw against Brighton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich, who held fast-starting Brighton but spurned big chances to land that elusive Premier League win.

• Tim Krul 7

Excellent couple of first half reaction stops. Positioning spot on to beat away Adam Lallana’s piledriver from the edge of the penalty area. Even better agility to foil Leandro Trossard on the volley. Unhappy with Neal Maupay at his bid to win a first half spot kick, when he veered around the keeper before eventually tumbling to the floor.

Both the referee and the VAR officials agreed with the Dutchman. More of a watching brief in the second half but secure again to gather Lewis Dunk’s header, when he climbed above Ozan Kabak. Luck was in when Maupay lifted over from close range.

• Max Aarons 6

Came into the game in the second half after a quiet opening stanza. Ranged forward to collect Mathias Normann’s pass but Dan Burn was back to block. Cut infield and slipped in Teemu Pukki, who lifted his strike into the side netting.

Plenty of adventure in the closing skirmishes to earn free kicks and corners.

• Ozan Kabak 6

Ball watching on occasions but had protection from Grant Hanley. Caught in possession in the 53rd minute, and then had a nibble at Trossard before the Belgian rifled over.

Surged from his own area in a repeat of that Burnley barnstorming run in the 73rd minute, and was still in support for Dimitris Giannoulis’ cross.

• Grant Hanley 7

Relished his tussle with the dangerous Maupay. Striker had one big late chance, and also cushioned a wonderful pass for Trossard to test Krul, but for the most part well-policed by the City skipper.

Two key blocks inside the opening minutes on the edge of his own area. Headed at Robert Sanchez from 16 yards under pressure in the first half. Planted Milot Rashica’s deep corner over in stoppage time.

• Ben Gibson 6

Key block on Jakub Moder in the 34th minute, when the Polish international veered across the face of the Norwich penalty box. Good anticipation to cut out Trossard’s cross at his near post. Cool in possession with Brighton players converging to spark an overlap for Giannoulis.

Warmed Sanchez’s gloves with a rising 20-yarder in the 79th minute. Could see Maupay’s movement happening in front of him but allowed the striker to get across the near post for a major late chance.

• Dimtris Giannoulis 7

Carried on in the same vein as his recent Burnley recall. Prominent as an attacking outlet in the first half. Notably when he veered inside and past three Seagulls’ players before picking out Josh Sargent, who was crudely felled by Marc Cucurella. Reversed a ball into Hanley’s path who headed at Sanchez.

Lovely clip from deep to set Kenny McLean free. Vital block on Moder just after the restart. Good tussle with Tariq Lamptey when he entered the fray.

• Mathias Normann 8

Never far from the action. Already a vital cog in this machine. Full range of passing on show. Tone set early with a first time clip for Sargent to race clear. Barrelling run picked up a second ball from a City corner in the 15th minute that ended with a shot blocked. Picked out Sargent from a corner to test Sanchez, who collected his near post headed flick. Poor 25 yard free kick sailed into the home fans.

But radar was spot on to conjure a ball over two Brighton defenders to set Max Aarons free. Top of the shop was his bout of head tennis across the Brighton area, before twisting inside the bamboozled Moder to earn his side a free kick.

Departed with cramp to a tremendous standing ovation from many parts of Carrow Road.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 7

Lasted the pace better than previous top flight outings. Doused a couple of fires to halt dangerous Brighton counters. Cucurella was foiled trying to check inside 20 yards out.

Moder got the same treatment in the 39th minute. Gorgeous first time curling delivery on his left flew across the six yard box but had no takers in green and yellow.

Advanced to crack a right footed shot over just prior to the interval.

• Kenny McLean 6

Energy and endeavour. Touches of quality on the ball. Clever drop of the shoulder and cushioned pass inside Joel Veltman enticed Giannoulis forward.

Sharp turnover work forced an error from Moder high in Brighton’s half. Stopped Lampty at source just past the hour mark with a timely snap tackle.

• Josh Sargent 6

Eventful shift to say the least. Alas, will largely be remembered for a woeful right footed effort before Shane Duffy got back to clear, after Seagulls’ stopper Sanchez went walkabout.

Too slow again in thought and deed when Pukki set him free in the second half. But plenty to admire in his hold up play and aerial threat to unsettle Brighton’s back three.

Fine turn and roll of Lewis Dunk before an early shot was deflected behind. Flick header from Normann corner grasped by Sanchez underneath his bar. Halted by Cucurella to earn the free kick wasted by Normann.

Sharp turn left Dunk in central midfield before he fended off Lamptey to free Giannoulis.

• Teemu Pukki 6

Certainly more sights at goal than he enjoyed at Turf Moor. Lifted a very good chance into the side netting, after bursting onto Aarons’ flick. Later raced clear in the 81st minute but perhaps hesitated a split-second to allow the sliding Burn to make a perfectly-timed challenge.

Glimpses of a real understanding with Sargent. But too unselfish in the 37th minute when he looked for the cutback to the US international with only Sanchez to beat.

City substitutes

• Milot Rashica (for Sargent, 75) n/a

Led the home breakout for Pukki’s big late chance. Pace got him into the final third again in stoppage time but his intended pass for Adam Idah was intercepted. Deep corner met by Hanley who headed over.

• Lukas Rupp (for Normann, 83) n/a

• Adam Idah (for Pukki, 90) n/a