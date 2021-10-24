Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' abject 7-0 Chelsea defeat

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM October 24, 2021

Tim Krul saved Mason Mount's first spot kick but had left his line too early in Norwich City's 7-0 Premier League Chelsea defeat - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich, who plumbed new depths in the Premier League under this head coach against title contending Chelsea.

• Tim Krul 4

Some outstanding saves from Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ross Barkley and Hakim Ziyech. But still beaten seven times. Badly exposed by those in front. Bar perhaps the Max Aarons’ deflected cross that squirmed through his body from Callum Hudson-Odoi's centre.

Even pulled out another of his penalty saves from Mason Mount, only for the officials to spot he had leaped off his line at the moment Mount approached the ball. The England midfielder made no mistake from the retake.

• Max Aarons 3

A bizarre own goal concession in the manner he deflected a Hudson-Odoi cross past Tim Krul. Rightly, would expect his keeper to still react better. Has to do better to close down Ben Chilwell five minutes earlier.

Did track Hudson-Odoi in the fourth minute to thwart his near post run, but still not on the same wavelength defensively to shore up that right flank with Ozan Kabak. Some early attacking adventure faded quickly.

• Ozan Kabak 3

Taken back to school by Hudson-Odoi. Simply unable to handle the wide player’s pace and directness. Veered around in the move that led to Mount’s opener. Then enticed inside before Hudson-Odoi spun in behind the on loan defender to finish Mateo Kovacic’s threaded pass.

Better when he was required in more central areas, blocking Antonio Rudiger’s hit from the edge of the area and anticipating the danger to head clear with Kai Havertz threatening to run in behind.

• Grant Hanley 4

Appeared post-match to issue a public apology on behalf of the players. Largely kept Havertz under wraps in the midst of the carnage.

Underlined his intentions with a first half challenge that left the German international grounded at the expense of a free kick he headed clear. Had to get across to thwart the same player who unleashed an angled effort on his right.

• Ben Gibson 2

Let frustration get the better of him, as the wheels came off, with a lunging challenge on Reece James to earn a second yellow card. Now suspended for a crunch visit from Leeds. Would expect better from an experienced operator.

Tried the same in the first half on Mount, but got his timing spot on to leave the hat-trick man in a heap. Clearing back post header in the eighth minute, but was still the first Norwich player out to try and close down Mount’s follow up effort, which flew through his legs.

• Dimitris Giannoulis 3

Ball-watching as James burst past onto Mount’s perfectly-timed pass to cleverly flick over the advancing Krul. Hooked at half-time by his head coach in a repeat of that Manchester City demotion, which prompted a spell on the sidelines.

Did offer a genuine threat on the counter. One clip deep to the back post was headed away, with Aarons in close attendance.

• Mathias Normann 3

An eye-opener for the Norwegian international, who thus far had done little wrong in a Norwich shirt. Collectively, with Kenny McLean and Pierre Lees-Melou, and individually, way off the level required against two serious operators in central midfield.

Failed to sense the danger to engage Kovacic for the second goal. Standing off again as Jorginho opened up his body and squared for Mount to pick out James. Found himself outnumbered yet again in the switch of play that eventually led to Chilwell’s finish.

Treading water to shuffle across when Kovacic rolled in Hudson-Odoi for Aarons’ deflected own goal. Miserable shift got worse when he batted away Rudiger’s swivelling hit to concede a penalty on a pitchside VAR review from the referee.

Then outmuscled by Loftus-Cheek, who exchanged passes with Hakim Ziyech, to square for Mount to seal the rout. Precious little in the positive column, bar the exquisite clip for the overlapping Dimi Giannoulis in the first half.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 3

Well off the pace and another who did not emerge for the second half. Tried to press Rudiger for the second goal but merely left a wide open space for Kovacic to roam through and pick out Hudson-Odoi.

Played largely with his back to goal and too deep, with Chelsea setting up camp in the City half. Did bravely show for Ozan Kabak to square first time for Kenny McLean just outside his own box to spark an early counter.

• Kenny McLean 3

Played around for the opening goal, when Ben Gibson’s clearing header dropped to the edge of the box. Mount was too sharp for him with the movement and weight of first time pass inside Giannoulis for James. Did halt James and Chilwell in the first half.

One flick header dropped for Teemu Pukki, who was easily robbed by Jorginho. Much like his two fellow central midfielders unable to close the spaces or judge the distances to disrupt the Jorginho/Kovacic axis.

• Josh Sargent 3

Premier League drought goes on. One-paced when he offered for Pukki to allow Thiago Silva an easy interception, which three passes later ended with the ball in Krul’s net.

Later in the same half allowed Rudiger to ghost past him and test Krul. Anonymous after the interval with City stuck in reverse gear.

• Teemu Pukki 3

Too slow and ponderous when he did have scraps to feed on. Collected a McLean flick but Jorginho had pilfered before he could get into his stride. Did manage to turn and attempt to slip in Sargent, but Silva was across.

Inadvertently diverted the ball into the path of Milot Rashica, for the only moment of alarm for Blues’ redundant keeper, Edouard Mendy.

City substitutes

• Milot Rashica (for Lees-Melou, 45) 3

Never looked convincing when the ball squirted in his direction with Mendy to beat on the edge of the Chelsea penalty area. Was bought to bring goals and assists. The wait goes on.

• Brandon Williams (for Giannoulis, 45) 3

His head coach was in no doubt he was fouled by James in the build up to Chilwell’s goal, but did not go to ground to make up the referee's mind perhaps.

• Andrew Omobamidele (for Sargent, 69) 3

Sliding attempt to block Mount from sealing his hat-trick from Lotus-Cheek's pass. Should be in line for a start against Leeds with Gibson now suspended, if Farke retains the back three.