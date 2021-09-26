Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-0 Everton defeat

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM September 26, 2021

Teemu Pukki tries his luck in the second half of Norwich City's 2-0 Premier League defeat at Everton - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich City, who came up short for the sixth time in six Premier League games.

• Tim Krul 6

Collected Andros Townsend’s sidefooted early effort at his back post. Guessed the wrong way from the penalty spot from the same player. But thereafter arguably his quietest shift of the season with Norwich dictating possession.

Left exposed for Abdoulaye Doucoure goal. Foiled old team mate Ben Godfrey with an excellent reaction stop after he met Michael Keane’s near post flick on inside the six yard box.

• Max Aarons 6

Much improved second half showing in what appeared a more aggressively advanced re-deployment down the right. Snapped into two tackles on the halfway line in the 51st minute to halt an Everton move, and spark a Norwich counter, that ended with Mathias Normann’s hit.

Lined up Lucas Digne and powered around him before cutting infield to earn a free kick, and a booking for the French international. Sliced a left-footed shot wide from Milot Rashica’s headed touch in the 87th minute.

• Ozan Kabak 5

Heavily punished for a mistimed clearance that enabled Allan to go to ground to spark a VAR intervention and a penalty kick. But added aerial ballast in his own box and some dynamism on the ball with a few adventurous bursts.

Notably a first half dart and step over to fool Alex Iwobi.

• Grant Hanley 6

Backed by his head coach in the build up, after some difficult early season moments. Certainly looked more assured flanked by Ozan Kabak and Ben Gibson.

Brave header from Digne’s fourth minute cross. Bailed out Gibson in that opening quarter, when his sloppy intended pass for Kenny McLean sparked an Everton counter halted by Hanley's tackle on Salomon Rondon.

• Ben Gibson 6

Farke was at a loss to explain how he failed to equalise, when Yerry Mina jumped just in front of him to provide enough of a distraction from McLean’s free kick arrowed into the Everton six yard box. Blocked Godfrey’s spiralling hit midway through the first half gathered by his keeper.

Lost Townsend with his clever ‘Cruyff’ turn, but the low shot brushed the side netting. Unable to get there to close down Doucoure’s match-clinching strike. Beaten in the air by Keane for Godfrey’s later chance.

• Brandon Williams 6

Wasteful in possession before the break when he was the out ball down the Norwich left. Also allowed Townsend too much time to get early crosses in.

But front foot wing back play following the interval, in tandem with Max Aarons. One particular burst when he flew past the quick Godfrey on a superb long range run ended with a Norwich corner.

• Mathias Normann 7

The pick of the visitors before he made way, with Farke revealing afterwards he had a bout of cramp following an influential second half showing. Twice brought Jordan Pickford into action from long range, the second dipping effort produced a top notch one handed parry from the England keeper.

Ambitious free kick flew over. Last acts were two inswinging corners that had needed runners and a glancing flick just past the hour mark. Perhaps less assured in his defensive work.

Completely bamboozled by Demarai Gray’s quick feet in the first half, but his cross flew across the City six yard box.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 6

Another Premier League outing, another demonstration of his long passing range. In particular to bring Williams into play in the first half. That said, wasted a chance to slip a ball through to Josh Sargent in the 42nd minute with the US international free in the Everton box.

Burst past Townsend down the left in the 65th minute but a floated cross was too high for Aarons. Tried to rectify the situation when McLean failed to control his initial pass but Gray veered too easily around the Frenchman to tee up the second goal.

Tame effort on his less favoured right foot from Christos Tzolis’ pass was blocked in the 84th minute.

• Kenny McLean 5

Big error for the second consecutive weekend from the Scot. Appeared to slip and lose his footing after collecting Lees-Melou's short pass in the centre circle. Hunted down by the blue shirts to spark a counter led by Gray who fed Doucoure to finish the job.

McLean’s head buried in jersey reaction spoke volumes, when the ball hit the back of the net. That came moments after he wastefully carved a free kick out of play on the opposite byline.

Even more strange given it was the same territory as the excellent earlier set piece Gibson should have finished. Always showed for the ball in a first half when City struggled to build any sustained play through midfield and into forward areas. Speculative long range effort pulled wide in the 41st minute.

• Josh Sargent 5

No lack of effort but no sighters on Pickford’s goal. Did show his technical ability in flashes with the awareness to hold up the ball and bring midfielders into play.

• Teemu Pukki 5

Radar was just off in terms of his control, passing and attacking instincts. Typified when McLean’s angled pass appeared to get stuck under his feet before his attempt to cut infield saw the ball clip Mina.

Did manage to recycle that chance for Normann to test Pickford. Right footed shot of his own blocked in the 71st minute. Limited forays into the Everton penalty box.

City substitutes

• Milot Rashica (for Ozan Kabak, 69) 5

Retrieved Tzolis’ deep cross and delivered one of his own in a move that ended with a Digne handball Farke was convinced merited a second yellow card for the full back. Deft header for Aarons, who slashed wide on his left foot.

• Christos Tzolis (for Mathias Normann, 69) 5

The script was written but Doucoue’s strike ensured there would be no fairytale ending after his eventful League Cup appearance.

Driving run and teasing cross in the 74th minute was begging someone in coral to gamble. Another cut back prompted Lees-Melou to try his luck in the 84th minute.

• Dimitris Giannoulis (for Brandon Williams, 86) n/a