Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Live

City Q&A: Striker light

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:55 PM January 25, 2021   
Jordan Hugill will be unavailable for Norwich City's return to Championship action against Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury

Jordan Hugill will be unavailable for Norwich City's return to Championship action against Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will resist a late transfer window dash to bolster their strike force after the hamstring injury to Jordan Hugill.

That was the message from Daniel Farke, after Hugill's second half exit in the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Barnsley. Hugill is set for scans within the next 24 hours to further assess the extent of his layoff.

Farke was keen to sound an upbeat note at Oakwell but the likes of Lukas Rupp and Przemyslaw Placheta have missed chunks of the Championship season with hamstring problems.

Michael McGovern is also expected to be out for another 10 to 12 weeks following hamstring surgery.

Is Farke right to put his faith in the fitness of Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah, starting with Middlesbrough's visit to Carrow Road? Or would you rather the club explore the options in the market? Tyrese Omotoye and Sebastian Soto (work permit pending) could provide inexperienced back up, but City's original plan was to let one of those out on loan before next Monday's transfer deadline.

Is that the right call and, if so, who should Farke keep in the building?

Now the dust has settled, how do you package City's FA Cup exit, with Farke making changes from his Championship title challenging line up to give some of under-cooked payers more game time.

Most Read

  1. 1 No panic buy for Canaries after Hugill injury blow
  2. 2 Norwich City transfer rumours: Swindon hoping to sign Omotoye on loan
  3. 3 Paddy Davitt verdict: Cup finals aplenty if City seal the deal
  1. 4 Lambert and Ipswich in crisis: Do you care, City fans?
  2. 5 'I was knocked for six' - Krul reveals difficulties of his Covid-19 recovery
  3. 6 Six things you might have missed following Norwich City's FA Cup exit at Barnsley
  4. 7 Rusty returns could prove crucial in the long run for fit-again City stars
  5. 8 Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 1-0 Barnsley defeat
  6. 9 Farke's words of advice for Soto
  7. 10 Farke's injury fears for Hugill after Barnsley FA Cup loss

Was it the right call or would you have been happier to see the head coach put out his strongest available line up with a place in round five on the line?

• Plenty to discuss. Join in or just follow the debate, starting at 1pm, with Paddy and Connor in the window above in our regular Pinkun Monday debate slot.

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

MATCHDAY RECAP: Canaries beaten by Barnsley in FA Cup

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Opinion

Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 1-0 FA Cup defeat...

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon

Video

STARTING XIs: Hernandez starts as City make five changes

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon

Match Report

Energetic Barnsley dump disjointed Norwich side out of the FA Cup

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus