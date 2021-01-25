City Q&A: Striker light

Live

Published: 12:55 PM January 25, 2021

Jordan Hugill will be unavailable for Norwich City's return to Championship action against Middlesbrough with a hamstring injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City will resist a late transfer window dash to bolster their strike force after the hamstring injury to Jordan Hugill.

That was the message from Daniel Farke, after Hugill's second half exit in the FA Cup fourth round defeat to Barnsley. Hugill is set for scans within the next 24 hours to further assess the extent of his layoff.

Farke was keen to sound an upbeat note at Oakwell but the likes of Lukas Rupp and Przemyslaw Placheta have missed chunks of the Championship season with hamstring problems.

Michael McGovern is also expected to be out for another 10 to 12 weeks following hamstring surgery.

Is Farke right to put his faith in the fitness of Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah, starting with Middlesbrough's visit to Carrow Road? Or would you rather the club explore the options in the market? Tyrese Omotoye and Sebastian Soto (work permit pending) could provide inexperienced back up, but City's original plan was to let one of those out on loan before next Monday's transfer deadline.

Is that the right call and, if so, who should Farke keep in the building?

Now the dust has settled, how do you package City's FA Cup exit, with Farke making changes from his Championship title challenging line up to give some of under-cooked payers more game time.

Was it the right call or would you have been happier to see the head coach put out his strongest available line up with a place in round five on the line?

• Plenty to discuss. Join in or just follow the debate, starting at 1pm, with Paddy and Connor in the window above in our regular Pinkun Monday debate slot.