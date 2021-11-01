Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 2-1 Leeds defeat

Opinion

Norwich City came up short at home to Leeds in a 2-1 Premier League defeat - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich, who huffed and puffed and fell down again due to a lack of quality and basic errors.

• Tim Krul 4

Arguably earned the point against Brighton with some top saves. But here a costly game-changing error when Rodrigo’s swerving long range hit appeared to deceive him for the Leeds winner.

Dealt comfortably with snapshots from the same player just before half-time and on the hour mark.

Early jitters when a miscued clearance left his goal unguarded but Mathias Normann bailed him out with a spin away from his man. High starting position was crucial to gather at the feet of Dan James, after Kenny McLean’s wayward pass played his team into trouble.

• Ozan Kabak 4

Playing in the wrong areas again with costly consequences when he tried a pirouette but ended up a bind alley allowing Pascal Struijk to spring a counter that led to Leeds’ winner.

Tried to get Norwich on the front foot in the third minute with a driving run that started in the opposition half. But also some no nonsense defensive blocks. Important block to halt Raphinha and a vital header in front of Dan James inside his own six yard box.

• Grant Hanley 6

Luck was out when Tim Krul’s touch diverted Raphinha’s strike through his legs. Played on with a groin issue that finally saw him substituted in the closing stages. Fine reading of the game in that first half, capped by shuffling back onto his goalline to clear from James, after he veered around Krul.

Some excellent long range passes into the bargain. Timely interception to cut out a ball destined for Rodrigo on the half hour mark. Then later in the half headed clear to prevent the same forward attacking James’ back post flick.

One sloppy piece of play after the break, when he passed it straight to Raphinha but retrieved the situation with a byline block.

• Andrew Omobamidele 6

A full home Premier League debut to savour. Not all for good reasons. Deployed against Raphinha at left back and had to recover his poise after a couple of early ball-watching episodes. Burst forward to slide the ball down the channel for Josh Sargent to cross on the run.

Krul thwarted Rodrigo after the youngster's aimless clearance following his initial failure to shepherd the ball out of play. Isolated deeper than his other defenders by Raphinha, who dived inside to open the scoring.

But majestically timed his run and leap to glance home Milot Rashica’s corner a minute or so later. Sensed the danger in the 74th minute to come across and distract Raphinha, 12 yards out.

• Max Aarons 5

Tricky customer to deal with in James. Got tight to win a mid-air duel midway through the first half on the edge of his own penalty area. Collected Hanley’s raking crossfield ball shortly after but ran into traffic.

Best moment by far came in stoppage time when he jinked past two Leeds players before a deep cross miscued by Przemyslaw Placheta.

• Mathias Normann 5

Decent first half chance on the volley but his left-footed effort from the edge of the area veered wide. Proved too strong for Rodrigo in the centre of the park before driving to the box but choking a right footed effort off target.

Tried to drift a ball onto the head of Rashica, who was unable to make a strong enough connection. Extravagant drag back lost Jamie Shackleton but amounted to nothing.

• Kenny McLean 5

Mixed bag. Did show some drive and energy and picked up a yellow card into the bargain seconds after the restart, in a lunging attempt to press the Leeds keeper. Had Krul to thank when he needlessly gave away the ball for James’ big chance.

But showed glimpses of his quality with a perfect dink for Kieran Dowell to race through and pick out Rashica.

Couple of long range attempts in the second half, but best chance was when he escaped detection to head another Rashica corner at the keeper.

• Milot Rashica 6

First start in the league for a few games. Carried one of City’s more sustained creative threats, without doing enough to worry the Leeds rearguard. Checked onto his right and clipped a deep cross for Pukki’s early chance.

Ambitious long range effort perhaps caught Ilian Meslier by surprise, as he shovelled the low effort around his near post. Drilled a free kick at the Frenchman in the 50th minute.

Then an assist for Andrew Omobamidele to level, briefly, before another delivery fashioned a chance for Kenny McLean. Another free kick struck the Leeds wall before a teasing set piece arrowed towards Adam Idah in the 79th minute but Leeds had numbers back to clear.

• Josh Sargent 5

No question the work rate is prodigious and the closing down on numerous occasions got City up the pitch. But offered nothing inside the penalty box again.

Showed to collect Omobamidele’s ball but Meslier gathered his high, first time cross.

• Teemu Pukki 5

Hooked wide from 18 yards in what would prove his only real sight of goal. Won his share of free kicks that afforded Rashica a chance to try his luck.

Burst free in the 67th minute down the right hand side and then whipped in an inviting cross but Josh Sargent was on his heels.

• Kieran Dowell 5

Failed to make his mark on a rare Premier League start. For a player of his quality, set piece delivery was poor. Bar perhaps a third minute corner whipped in for Grant Hanley, who was outmuscled by Liam Cooper.

City substitutes

• Christos Tzolis (for Dowell, 69) 5

Many have been clamouring for his inclusion but well-policed by Leeds when he did arrive. Struggled to pick up the pace and tempo. Not able to run in behind.

• Adam Idah (for Sargent, 77) n/a

• Przemyslaw Placheta (for Hanley, 88) n/a