Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Canaries' 3-0 Liverpool defeat

Published: 6:00 AM September 22, 2021

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s Norwich City, who not for the first time this season were punished defensively and failed to convert some decent chances. Notably from the penalty spot.

• Angus Gunn 6

Left exposed for all three goals. Was sharp off his line in the 13th minute to take Divock Origi’s floated cross. Played Ben Gibson into a spot of bother late on in an otherwise composed shift with the ball at his feet.

• Bali Mumba 5

Big chance to stake a claim for greater involvement. Offered plenty of width in the first half. Dived inside and clipped a clever ball for Dimitris Giannoulis, which eventually came to nothing.

Best moment by far was the audacious back heel into the path of Billy Gilmour in the build up to the Norwich penalty. Needs to sense the danger and close down Kostas Tsimikas quicker for the second goal.

• Andrew Omobamidele 6

Sat down by Takumi Minamino's clever feint for the third and final Liverpool goal. Squared up by Origi early on but produced a last-ditch saving clearance. Sadly it led to the corner that brought the Reds’ opener.

Perfectly-timed sliding challenge on Kostas Tsimikas.

• Grant Hanley (C) 5

Attempted another near post header but never got near the cross before the unmarked Origi twisted the knife to double Liverpool’s lead. Echoes of Watford's opener on Saturday. As much as in the apparent lack of communication with his fellow centre back. Struggled with the frontman's movement on more than one occasion.

Cleared Naby Keita’s dangerous free kick in the first half.

• Ben Gibson 5

Just as culpable for Origi's goal. Was with the forward when Tsimikas crossed the ball but allowed him to rise unmarked. Looked to be close enough to Minamino to make a challenge for the final goal but perhaps feared conceding a penalty.

Superbly turned out of danger in the 25th minute to caress a wonderful long ball down the touchline for Christos Tzolis. Blocked Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain’s swinging long range hit in the 58th minute.

• Dimitris Giannoulis 6

A mixed bag to put it mildly. Attacking adventure in a wing back role seemed to suit the Greek international. But a poor decision to turn into trouble on the edge of his own box sparked Liverpool’s third goal. Brave diving header to throw himself at Oxlade-Chamberlain’s corner. Took Gunn’s diagonal on his chest and drove forward before finding Pierre Lees-Melou.

Drove to the byline and picked out Adam Idah.Wiped out by Conor Bradley to earn City a penalty. Another fine win of the ball two minutes after the interval and a clip intended for Tzolis found its way to Lees-Melou, who skied from 12 yards.

But a sour end to the game for the left back when Minamino burst into the box to slot at Gunn’s near post.

• Lukas Rupp 6

Will not win over his detractors on the balance of this performance. Beaten in the air decisively by Origi’s towering leap at the back post before Minamino swivelled to crack Liverpool in front. Used his experience to halt a Liverpool counter in the 19th minute by getting his body across Minamino.

Stuck a wayward pass straight out of play intended for Andrew Omobamidele. Spotted Idah’s run but too much heat on the pass and it skipped through to Caoimhin Kelleher.

Pounced on a weak clearance from Andy Robertson and opened up his body to curl a right footer wide of the far post from 18 yards.

• Billy Gilmour 6

Spell in the first half when he got on the ball and threatened to give City a measure of control. Notably in his role for the penalty. But faded along with the rest of Norwich’s midfield in the second half. Freed Tzolis with six minutes gone, who tried to pick out Idah. In the 19th minute clipped a 25 yard free kick over the Reds’ wall but failed to hit the target.

Lofted a cross Tzolis glanced over the top. Picked out Lees-Melou with another pinpoint cross before a raking pass freed Mumba.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 6

Golden chance straight after half-time to draw Norwich level but rifled over from 12 yards. Set his stall out in the third minute when he nipped in to break up a Liverpool passing move.

Cool nutmeg on Curtis Jones midway through the half and sharp pass into Tzolis. First to react on the penalty rebound but opted to take a touch rather than hit it first time. Hammered over from Giannoulis’ curled pass into the box.

Used his body strength to rob Jones but earned a booking for taking evasive action on the same player as he raced towards the Norwich box.

Thunderous hit in the 72nd minute but the ball struck Joe Gomez to spin out for a corner.

• Adam Idah 6

Lost the argument with Tzolis it appeared for the penalty. Powerful running in the first half but unable to link up with the Greek. Tame sidefooter at Kelleher from Giannoulis’ cut back. When the penalty rebound veered in his direction tried a goalbound lash blocked by Gomez.

Cut inside his marker in the 83rd minute but his right footed effort lacked the power to trouble Kelleher.

• Christos Tzolis 6

Will not wish to watch the penalty back again, after his intended clip down the middle was kicked away by Kelleher. But a bright spark in the first half. Tried to pick out Idah but too much pace on his cross. Cute step over from Giannoulis' cross for later Idah chance.

Fearsome strike was parried by Kelleher in the lead up to the home penalty, but the Reds’ keeper had the final word a minute later. The shake of the head in the immediate aftermath spoke volumes.

City substitutes

• Teemu Pukki (for Tzolis, 69) 5

Heavy first touch on his arrival stuck the ball out of play with Idah in full flow on the last shoulder.

• Milot Rashica (for Mumba, 69) 5

Checked back into traffic when Rupp picked him out on what could have been a promising counter.

• Kieran Dowell (for Lees-Melou, 77) n/a