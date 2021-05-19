City report card: Max Aarons and the long goodbye

Opinion

Published: 12:00 PM May 19, 2021

His name is Maximillan and it will take many a million for Norwich City to sell one of the finest young English talents there is.

It is not a question of if, but when, Max Aarons departs Carrow Road. We all know. Delia Smith knows it. City’s majority shareholder told a Business in Football summit this past season they are resigned to a parting of the ways.

That was a month after his 21st birthday. Which came a month or so after he had clocked up 100 senior appearances for the Canaries.

Far more than Barcelona picking up the phone to Stuart Webber last summer, far more than column inches linking him with last season’s Champions League finalists, Bayern Munich and Paris-Saint Germain, that tells you everything you need to know about why Aarons is special.

It is worth reading again the words of his mentor, Daniel Farke, as the right back prepared to reach that landmark in the 2-1 Championship home win over Nottingham Forest.

“Max is outstanding in many topics. I can’t praise him enough for what he has done since his first appearance,” he said. “When you have the clubs interested in him who were interested it is easy to lose the ground under the feet.

"Maybe you think you know everything about football. He is always looking to work harder. Never ill, never injured. If the best clubs in the world are interested then maybe there is not that much more space to improve.

"You watch some of our games now and the opponents go man-for-man on him. That is crazy for a player who is a full-back but it says a lot about his reputation.

“In my eyes he is not the young Max Aarons, he is just a special player and he has an unbelievable future.

"I know he has been labelled as one of the best young players in this league. Well, I told him we can reject this label now because he is no longer one of the best young players, he is one of the best players.

“When you are close to 100 appearances you are already an experienced lad. He is so young and he has to improve, and he will, but what he has done in the past two years is amazing. I cannot praise him enough.

"The good thing with him is he can handle this praise. He is also a player who never gets annoyed when I have to criticise or ask him to do something else.

"For me it is not just what he has done on the pitch. It is his development as a person. He is so balanced and level-headed. So humble.”

Aarons really is too good to be true. You could argue it has felt that way since Farke first exposed him to a league debut at Portman Road in a tasty East Anglian derby. At every stage since for club, and country with the Young Lions, his progression appears effortless.

Even in a side who tumbled out of the Premier League he enhanced his reputation, and banked a level of experience many of his peers could only attain via the video console and the gaming world.

Now he will return to the big time with a second Championship title winner’s medal.

Aarons was pivotal again. He started more league games than any other member of Farke’s squad. His double act down the right flank with Emi Buendia bordered on cruelty against some outgunned Championship opponents.

But unlike Buendia or Todd Cantwell there was no omissions when transfer speculation raged last summer, and Farke felt the need to question the lack of focus of his other highly-rated team mates.

How many players of any age could detach themselves from firm, tangible interest from one of Europe’s genuine super powers and calmly deliver a man of the match performance later that day in the opening home league game against Preston?

If you were in any doubt then about the talent or the temperament, the manner he went about his business underlined why Farke and Webber, and Delia, feel he is destined for the summit.

The only question is when. Webber seemingly laid the groundwork last week with a public pronouncement the time might be right to wave goodbye to one of the crown jewels. If it is to be Aarons what a legacy he leaves at such a tender age.

He really is the poster boy for this commitment to development and faith in young players that will define the Farke and Webber era.

Surely there is no Norwich fan left who would begrudge him a potential career switch this coming summer that allows him to reach for the stars?

Much like newly crowned FA Cup winner and full England international, James Maddison, he will depart with the warmest of wishes and a reservoir of goodwill.

In years to come if he fulfils his true potential there will be nothing but huge pride in stating Norwich was where it all began.