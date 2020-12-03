Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Paddy Davitt: City player ratings against Luton Town

Paddy Davitt

Published: 6:00 AM December 3, 2020   
Matty Pearson of Luton Town scores his side's second goal in a 3-1 Championship win over Norwich City

Matty Pearson climbs above Jacob Sorensen to power home Luton Town's second goal in a 3-1 Championship win over Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who finally ran out of steam at Kenilworth Road after carrying a stream of injuries. 

• Michael McGovern  

Good stop from Luke Berry. Let down by those in front of him for first two goals. But terrible square pass across his six yard box ended in a penalty for Luton.           6  

 • Max Aarons  

Appeared to hold an inquest with Alex Tettey after George Moncur was afforded too much room to cut in from the left to curl Luton in front. Raking pass for Przemyslaw Placheta led to the Norwich penalty.        6  

 • Grant Hanley  

A shift to forget. James Collins got the better of him twice to earn the free kick for the opener and the penalty he converted. Although the spot kick award still looks incredibly harsh.        5  

 • Ben Gibson   

Vocal presence but part of a backline that was too generous to the Hatters, in the view of his head coach.        6  

 • Jacob Sorensen  

Offered no resistance when Matty Pearson jumped to power home Luton's second, after a free kick conceded by the Dane.         6  

 • Oliver Skipp  

On the back foot for the most part against an energetic central midfield. Finished the game as a right wing back.                6  

• Alex Tettey   

Could have offered more assistance to Max Aarons in the trigger move from the free kick that brought the first home goal.            6  

• Emi Buendia 

Confident penalty take. Very close with a rising snapshot later in the first half and, in an overall below par display from Norwich, looked the man most likely before departing with cramp.             7  

• Marco Stiepermann 

Back in his favoured number 10 role. Glanced a near post header over in the second half.           6  

 • Josh Martin  

Very quiet. Found it difficult to find any space with Luton getting plenty of orange shirts behind the ball             5  

• Przemyslaw Placheta  

Deployed in a central attacking role and used his pace to coax James Shea into conceding a penalty. Had the first shot of the contest when Shea parried his angled effort.        

City substitutes         

• Mario Vrancic (for Tettey, 72)        5

• Christoph Zimmermann (for Buendia, 81)        n/a

• Tyrese Omotoye (for Martin, 85)        n/a 

