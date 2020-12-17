Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 2-1 Reading victory

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM December 17, 2020

Emi Buendia is congratulated after his opening goal in Norwich City's 2-1 Championship win at Reading - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who continue to set a high bar with another ruthless Championship victory.

• Michael McGovern

No chance with Michael Olise's deflected first half goal. But another example of his shot stopping quality to tip over the youngster's stoppage time free kick, which was dipping under his bar. 7

• Max Aarons

Not for the first time this season his attacking adventure earned Norwich a crucial penalty. Quality control on the half volley and then forced a desperate lunge from Liam Moore. Set the tone in the second half. Maturity in his defending when Reading tried to find a way back in the final quarter. 8

• Grant Hanley

Led from the front. Numerous interceptions just on the edge of his own area, and used a dollop of streetwise nous at times to break up the game in that second period. 7

• Christoph Zimmermann

Kept up his winning run since replacing Ben Gibson. Strong defensive display but also a decent range of passing into the channels. 7

• Jacob Sorensen

Allowed Sone Aluko a touch too much room to produce a cross for the Reading equaliser. But as he has done every game in an unaccustomed position stuck gamely to his task. 7

• Oliver Skipp

So comfortable now in this Norwich side. Great reading of the game to quell a number of attacking forays from the hosts. 7

• Kenny McLean

Added muscular intent and much needed experience to get on the ball in the centre of the park when it was a touch fraught. 7

• Emi Buendia

Notched his fifth goal of a productive season with a composed roll on his less favoured left foot. Still had plenty of work left to do when he pounced on Rinomhota's dire pass. Noticeably did not neglect his defensive duties either. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

One pinpoint cross to the near post for Teemu Pukki to attack. But it was slim rations for the most part before his half-time exit. 6

• Josh Martin

Looked a touch jaded. Struggled to get involved in the first half. 6

• Teemu Pukki

Mr Reliable. Waited before sending Rafael the wrong way from the penalty spot for his 10th club goal of the season. Denied by the Reading keeper twice prior to the interval at his near post. 8

City substitutes

• Todd Cantwell (for Martin, 45) 7

Statement performance in the second half. Perfect pass for Max Aarons to raid into the Reading box for the match-winning penalty. Roamed constantly from left to right in search of the ball.

• Kieran Dowell (for Stiepermann, 45) 7

Tantalising glimpse of the potential in his link up play with City's other creative types. Close range first time finish clipped the outside of a post after exchanging passes with Pukki.

• Jordan Hugill (for Pukki, 89) n/a

• Alex Tettey (for Dowell, 90+2) n/a



