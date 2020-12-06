Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after City's 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday victory

Opinion

Published: 6:00 AM December 6, 2020

Max Aarons is congratulated after scoring Norwich City's winner in a 2-1 victory over Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Daniel Farke’s side, who served up a fitting fightback to mark the return of 2,000 fans to Carrow Road.

• Michael McGovern

No chance with Josh Windass' header from close range. Got down quickly to push Kadeem Harris' early effort around his near post. 7

• Max Aarons

Possibly gets closer to Adam Reach to cut out his assist. But what a match-winning intervention. Picked up the ball and drove into the box before collecting Mario Vrancic's back heel to coolly pull a shot across Wildsmith. Not forgetting the lovely feint to open the angle. 8

• Grant Hanley

Looked a real threat on attacking set pieces with two headers that failed to hit the target, but the intent was there. 7

• Ben Gibson

Knew himself Windass had got the drop to head home Reach's cross as he lay prone on the turf in the immediate aftermath. Did ping a sharp pass into Vrancic to turn and spark the equaliser. 7

• Jacob Sorensen

Far more advanced in the first half. Great to see. Tested Wildsmith with an angled near post strike. 7

• Oliver Skipp

Set the tone in the first half with some perfectly-timed turnover work in tight spaces. Allowed Vrancic the freedom to advance. 7

• Mario Vrancic

lnspired late burst. Brilliant threaded pass with the perfect weight for Josh Martin. Then the awareness to back heel a return into Max Aarons' path for the winner. Class. 8

• Emi Buendia

Fizzed the ball about in the opening quarter. Went very close with a swinging effort in second half stoppage time. 7

• Marco Stiepermann

Goal saving header off his own line from Julian Borner's glancing flick. But one or two cheap turnovers at the other end. 7

• Przemyslaw Placheta

Linked very well with Jacob Sorensen to supply a steady stream of crosses in the first half. 7

• Teemu Pukki

Goalbound shot took a deflection at the end. Well marshalled by the Owls' centre backs but no question he offers something no one else does at the top end of the pitch in this squad. 7

City substitutes

• Josh Martin (for Stiepermann, 79) n/a

• Alex Tettey (for Placheta, 89) n/a

• Tyrese Omotoye (for Vrancic, 90+3) n/a