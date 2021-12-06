Paddy Davitt: Player ratings after Tottenham 3-0 Canaries

Player Ratings

Here is Paddy’s verdict on Dean Smith’s Norwich City, who lacked conviction in front of goal in sharp contrast to some emphatic finishes from Spurs.

Tim Krul 6

Flailing dive but Lucas Moura’s piledriver flashed past him to open the scoring. Punched Son Heung-Min’s inswinging centre away as Spurs probed for a second. Got himself in no man’s land when Harry Kane’s chip dropped wide.

Excellent one handed parry at full length to divert Kane’s low shot from the edge of the area in the 66th minute. No chance with the power and precision of Tottenham’s match-sealing finishes. Did thwart Pierre Hojbjerg from 18 yards.

• Max Aarons 6

Seemed to enjoy that greater attacking licence operating in a wing back role. Broke down the right and was spotted by Billy Gilmour but his intended cross for Teemu Pukki was cut out. Proactive again to dive inside Olly Skipp and set up a crossing chance for Kenny McLean.

But had to time a last-ditch tackle inside his own area to halt Ryan Sessegnon. Took his England Under-21 team mate the other way later to force a corner.

• Andrew Omobamidele 6

Show of faith from Dean Smith operating on the right of a defensive three. Three minutes in, sparked the move that ended with a huge Pukki chance. But the Republic of Ireland international was also the last City player beaten by Moura’s dancing feet before his thunderous hit.

Snatched at a decent chance himself in the 39th minute from a Canaries’ free kick, when he lacked that striker’s instinct to attack McLean’s cutback.

• Grant Hanley (C) 6

Couple of meaty tussles with Kane where he ended with the upper hand. On the first occasion he appeared to be fouled by the frontman but the official waved play on before he then bundled over Gilmour.

Did let the England striker escape for the ambitious chip that drifted wide of Tim Krul’s far post. Rose above Eric Dier but failed to direct Gilmour’s corner on target.

• Ben Gibson 5

Too easily shrugged off by Son for the third Tottenham goal. Also went to engage Moura for the opening goal but was lost by his body swerve.

Got into a frank exchange with Krul, after a free kick evaded both, but caught Welsh international Ben Davies by surprise at the back post.

Vital clearance from Sessegnon’s low cross in the 57th minute six yards out earned a pat on the back from his keeper.

• Brandon Williams 6

Set his stall out in the first minute when he squared up Davinson Sanchez on a burst that started deep in his own half. Took exception to the manner Japhet Tanganga threw himself to the floor in the eighth minute in a bid to win a home penalty.

Sparked a superb second half chance for Adam Idah, with another adventurous burst and centre for Pukki. Skied over on the half-volley in first half stoppage time when he anticipated Pierre Lees-Melou’s cross but was unable to get over the ball.

• Billy Gilmour 6

Exposed by Moura’s movement at the start of the opening goal. Earned a booking when he ensured the attacker would not escape later in the first half. But City’s much improved possession count meant he saw plenty of the ball.

Clipped a perfect chip over the top for Pukki but his low cross was blocked.

Clever pre-planned deep free kick found McLean. Perhaps his frustration got the better of him later in the second period with a wild miscued lash that drifted into the away supporters.

• Kenny McLean 6

Cut back deserved a better outcome from Andrew Omobamidele after Gilmour’s free kick. Opted to shovel a ball onto Williams instead of trying his luck from long range.

Deep cross had Hugo Lloris back-pedalling to claw away under his own bar. Cushioned a ball inside the full back for Williams’ second half dart.

• Pierre Lees-Melou 5

A couple of glimpses of quality to create chances for Pukki and Williams before the break. Tried his luck with a strike from 18 yards that spiralled away off Skipp for a corner.

Lacks the physicality or the intensity without the ball. Underlined graphically when he was not on the same wavelength as Gilmour in the first half, to spark a Tottenham turnover, that left the Scot shaking his head.

• Teemu Pukki 5

For him, a big chance spurned three minutes in when Idah found him in space. Opted to then try and find a team mate after Lloris’ wayward clearance dropped straight to the striker.

Couple of first half darts down the channels but his intended crosses lacked any quality. Was the closest City player to Davies, before he raced unmarked to the near post for the flick that led to Sanchez’s close range finish.

Fired goalwards from Williams’ cutback straight to Idah, who fluffed his lines. Kept plugging away and his persistence paid off in the box when he picked out Josh Sargent, who miskicked on the angle of the six yard box.

• Adam Idah 5

Big day but should have marked his first Premier League start of the season with a goal in the 59th minute when he sidefooted Pukki’s touch wide six yards out.

Did set up his strike partner in the third minute when he pulled wide on the right, to offer Lees-Melou an option, before a first time cross.

Good tussle with Sanchez to roll the defender and square for McLean. Showed his appetite for work when the same player robbed him but raced back into his own half to a home counter.

City substitutes

• Josh Sargent (for Idah, 69) 4

Could not sort his feet from close range to get a proper connection on Pukki’s low cross.

• Kieran Dowell (for Lees-Melou, 72) n/a

• Jacob Sorensen (for Gilmour, 81) n/a