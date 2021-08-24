Paddy's Pointers: Five observations from the Canaries' 6-0 cup romp against Bournemouth

Opinion

Published: 8:52 PM August 24, 2021 Updated: 10:04 PM August 24, 2021

Christos Tzolis had a Norwich City debut to remember in an emphatic League Cup win over Bournemouth - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paddy Davitt delivers his Bournemouth verdict after Norwich City's 6-0 League Cup win.

1. Ignore the hype

Never mind the ignore the noise. Particularly if it is ill-informed nonsense. After Daniel Farke teed up a debut for Christos Tzolis by pleading for patience and some understanding with his teenage charge, the City boss might find that harder to do now after this eye-catching display.

Bournemouth rang the changes to suggest Scott Parker is clearly prioritising Championship progress. Norwich made plenty themselves, with only Lukas Rupp retained from the starting roster at Manchester City, but the quality deficit at the top end was illustrated by a young man Farke boldly declared on Monday can become one of the best in the world.

Certainly the manner of his early finish was cold-eyed precision, even if it flicked a Bournemouth defender to loop past Orjan Nyland.

But it was perhaps the coolness to not pull the trigger again but square perfectly for Rupp to add a third that hinted at Tzolis’ true potential. Allied to doubling his own tally when he swept home Josh Sargent’s cutback.

Before returning the favour for the American's second. Farke feels he is a ‘mid to longer’ term project. If those ahead of him in the Premier League pecking order do not produce expect that to be revised.

2. King Kenny

Easy to overlook in the shadow of those opening Premier League defeats but the vast majority of Farke’s squad have endured a disrupted pre-season.

In McLean’s case, the cruel knee injury blow that ruled him out of Scotland’s Euro2020 tilt, on what should have been a day of title celebration at Barnsley.

McLean made his first start of the new campaign against the Citizens but in this less testing environment he was the boss. The dip of the shoulder and raking pass for Tzolis produced the opener.

But his blockbuster finish, when he swept home Kieran Dowell’s pass, was majestic. There was another burst that ended with Sargent adding a fourth.

Add all that to the defensive work, the tracking back and his aerial presence at set pieces in both penalty boxes and it was display which roared McLean wants to be Farke’s ‘indispensable’ cog in his top flight midfield once again. The standing ovation for his second half exit was deserved.

3. Centre ground

McLean’s hit was a thing of beauty, but it was matched by the sublime motions of Dowell in the build up. The former Evertonian intuitively dropped deeper into the centre circle to receive the ball and fire it diagonally into the path of the on rushing Brandon Williams.

It was a blur of movement and technical precision. But he was on his bike immediately, demanding a return from the Manchester United loanee, before inviting McLean to grab the headlines.

A goal sourced in Dowell’s intelligent work down the centre.

There was more from the same area shortly after half-time, when he pounced on a Cherries’ error to roll in McLean for Sargent’s finish.

That central station was where he excelled on the Championship run in, flanked by Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia. In an unconvincing pre-season he had to adapt to a role wider on the right.

It was no great surprise he failed to start either of the opening Premier League games.

Farke has some enviable resource available now when they are all up to speed. But finding a position and a place in his starting line up for Dowell to showcase his talent will require delicate tweaking.

4. Bite your legs, Brandon

By his own admission, the 20-year-old labels ‘aggression’ as one of the attributes he values in his game. That combativeness was evident in a passing drill during the pre-match warm up when he snapped into a challenge on team mate Jacob Sorensen.

A friendly embrace and back to business followed for both parties, but it underlined that competitive streak Williams has added to the mix.

The talent is a given. You do not play 51 times for the Red Devils by his tender age if you do not have the raw material.

When the real action started his first thought was to bomb forward whenever play switched to his flank; most notably for McLean’s stunning hit, which owed much to Dowell’s invention and Williams’ adventure.

His versatility in offering an option in either full back position alone makes him an astute piece of business. But there is no doubt this type of character has not left Old Trafford to sit on the bench. Let battle commence.

5. Tough gig

A brace on your full debut and the headline grabbed by another of City’s summer intake. Not that Sargent will care a jot.

The selfless running, the harassment of defenders, the willingness to not be physically cowed in the close quarters physical skirmishes were all hallmarks of the US international’s impressive display.

His goals demonstrated his predatory instincts, following up a rebound from McLean’s initial burst and then almost demanding the short range cut back from Tzolis to complete this rout.

That was after Sargent had served up a routine finish for the Greek earlier in the second half, after another vital turnover.

Farke hinted recently Sargent has the potential to carry that heavy crown worn by Teemu Pukki during a decorated spell for the Finnish international at Carrow Road.

His goalscoring record in the Bundesliga did not set many pulses racing when he touched down in England. But as Farke cautioned he is very much a work in progress.

On this evidence, Norwich have acquired a goal threat.