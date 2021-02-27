Guardiola gets his kicks watching Canaries

Video

Published: 12:25 AM February 27, 2021 Updated: 12:30 AM February 27, 2021

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he likes watching his pal Daniel Farke's Norwich City in his precious down time.

The legendary manager is on course to land another Premier League title with the Sky Blues 10 points clear of the rest ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick off against West Ham.

The Citizens are also chasing a first Champions League crown, after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in midweek in their round of 16 first leg tie.

But it is the Spaniard's friend, Daniel Farke, and the Canaries who he chooses to watch in his limited spare time.

Norwich inflicted a shock 3-2 top flight league defeat last season at Carrow Road in an epic encounter, before the high rollers set the record straight with a final day 5-0 thumping of the relegated Canaries.

Guardiola, quoted in the Manchester Evening News, revealed Farke's side is one of the few on his personal watch list.

"It depends how many days I have between games,” said the City boss. “Yesterday (Thursday) on the flight back with the players (from Budapest) I started to watch West Ham on the plane.

“In the night, prepare the training session for today and a meeting with the players tomorrow - we do it as short as possible, don't talk much.

“When we have more time I take my day off. I saw a little bit of Arsenal and Benfica (in the Europa League on Thursday night), second half. I was curious to watch the game.

“And yeah, I have a good relation with the Norwich manager, so if they play I like to watch them.

“(If) I have some friends in the teams I watch them, we have fun with a glass of wine. But normally when I watch football now, it's because it is my team or our opponents. The rest? I don’t have time.”