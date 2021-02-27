Norwich City Messageboard Fixtures and Results Match Reports Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City

Video

Guardiola gets his kicks watching Canaries

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:25 AM February 27, 2021    Updated: 12:30 AM February 27, 2021
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is friends with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is friends with Norwich City head coach Daniel Farke - Credit: PA

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola admits he likes watching his pal Daniel Farke's Norwich City in his precious down time.

The legendary manager is on course to land another Premier League title with the Sky Blues 10 points clear of the rest ahead of Saturday's lunchtime kick off against West Ham.

The Citizens are also chasing a first Champions League crown, after beating Borussia Monchengladbach 2-0 in midweek in their round of 16 first leg tie.

But it is the Spaniard's friend, Daniel Farke, and the Canaries who he chooses to watch in his limited spare time.

Norwich inflicted a shock 3-2 top flight league defeat last season at Carrow Road in an epic encounter, before the high rollers set the record straight with a final day 5-0 thumping of the relegated Canaries.

Guardiola, quoted in the Manchester Evening News, revealed Farke's side is one of the few on his personal watch list.

"It depends how many days I have between games,” said the City boss. “Yesterday (Thursday) on the flight back with the players (from Budapest) I started to watch West Ham on the plane.

Most Read

  1. 1 PRESSER LIVE: Wycombe v City - Cantwell out. Onel a doubt. Gibson on track to return
  2. 2 'Why pay £3 million and not even have me on the bench?' - Canos on frustrating Norwich spell
  3. 3 The Norwich connections in reported US-led takeover of Ipswich
  1. 4 City want to bring 2,000 fans back for Championship run in
  2. 5 Cantwell opens up on his Norwich City future
  3. 6 Skipp was Farke's top draft pick
  4. 7 Ex-City striker Jerome reveals late January bid from Cardiff
  5. 8 Stiepermann and Soto set for more action with City U23s
  6. 9 Norwich City and the Soccerbot360: The inside track on why Canaries want the £750,000 aid
  7. 10 City number one on Nyland's arrival and Barden's bright future

“In the night, prepare the training session for today and a meeting with the players tomorrow - we do it as short as possible, don't talk much.

“When we have more time I take my day off. I saw a little bit of Arsenal and Benfica (in the Europa League on Thursday night), second half. I was curious to watch the game.

“And yeah, I have a good relation with the Norwich manager, so if they play I like to watch them.

“(If) I have some friends in the teams I watch them, we have fun with a glass of wine. But normally when I watch football now, it's because it is my team or our opponents. The rest? I don’t have time.”

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Onel Hernandez of Norwich has a shot on goal during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Bi

'He was brilliant' - City ace hails winger's impact during latest win

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Wycombe Wanderers Manager Gareth Ainsworth during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Nor

Video

Wycombe have 'nothing to fear' against table toppers, says Ainsworth

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Head Coach Daniel Farke during the Sky Bet Championship match at St Andrews, Birmingham Pic

Video

Farke sets promotion points target

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
General views of the empty stands during the Sky Bet Championship match at the City Ground, Nottingh

The Canaries' trip to Forest subject to updated kick-off time

Connor Southwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus