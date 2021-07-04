Norwich City transfer rumours: Billing and Ajer pursuits stepping up

Video

Published: 10:25 AM July 4, 2021

Norwich City are ready to step up their pursuits of Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing and Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to reports in the Sunday newspapers.

The Canaries interest in the pair has been public knowledge for a matter of weeks as they continue their preparations for the new Premier League campaign that kicks off in six weeks time.

Milot Rashica, Angus Gunn and Billy Gilmour have all joined City this summer, with Ben Gibson and Dimitris Giannoulis also being confirmed as permanent members of their squad after clauses in their loan deals were activated.

Norwich remain in the market for a central defender and a midfielder, with Billing and Ajer close to the top of their list of targets this summer.

Billing would offer City with an increased physicality in the midfield engine room and is known by sporting director Stuart Webber having worked with him during his time at Huddersfield Town.

The Danish international joined the south coast signed in a reported £15million deal from the Terriers and was a pivotal part of their Championship side last season. Billing made 34 appearances for the Cherries last season, scoring on eight occasions.

Scott Parker is hoping to generate some transfer funds this summer and Bournemouth are open to selling Billing for around £10m, according to the Sun's transfer guru Alan Nixon.

Webber admitted City would look to be 'creative' in any deal this summer, something illustrated by the finances behind Gunn's permanent move to Carrow Road. The Canaries will only part with £2.5m this summer for the goalkeeper, but add-ons could take that closer to £5m.

Billing is a player of interest for City as they search for midfield reinforcements. Norwich also remain keen on securing the services of Spurs' Oliver Skipp after he impressed in NR1 last season.

Ajer has been linked with a move to Norfolk all summer and has been a very live pursuit for the Canaries in recent weeks.

Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer has been linked with a move to Norwich City all summer. - Credit: PA

As first reported by this website, CIty cooled their interest in the Norwegian international last month, although the deal wasn't considered dead.

The Sunday Post are claiming that the Canaries are ready to revive their interest in the towering defender and are set to test Celtic's resolve with a £10m bid. The 23-year-old has made little secret of his desire to leave Scotland this summer, with Bayern Leverkusen and Newcastle United also linked.

The German side are reportedly considering other options, according to Kicker, with ex-Liverpool loanee Ozan Kabak seen as an attractive option for Leverkusen. Ajer has made little secret of his desire to leave Celtic Park this summer, and Norwich are ready to do a deal if Celtic change their stance.

Ajer has 12 months remaining on his current contract and Celtic risk him being able to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with other clubs in January if they don't sell him in this window.