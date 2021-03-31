City outcast admits Canaries hold key to his future

Video

Published: 2:00 PM March 31, 2021

Philip Heise is not part of Norwich City's Championship plans this season - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Philip Heise does not regret his move to Norwich City but wants his future sorted in the summer.

The 29-year-old has never made a league appearance since a January 2019 switch from Dynamo Dresden.

Heise has been a hit on loan at Karlsruhe this season but the left-sided player still has 15 months left on his Carrow Road deal.

The Dusseldorf native has been a key figure in Karlsruhe’s promotion push from Bundesliga 2 with his current loan club in the play-off mix.

What happens beyond that is in the hands of Norwich for Heise.

“I honestly can't say much because I still have a contract with Norwich and I have to rely on the action of the club, and have to wait and see what the plans are,” he said.

“You wait until the summer and then you have to see what decision will be made.

“I definitely feel extremely at home in Karlsruhe (KSC). As already mentioned, I have less influence on the future, as the transfer rights are still with Norwich City until 2022.

"Since I only have one year left in the summer, I cannot be loaned out again. The KSC would have to commit me firmly.

“The chemistry of the coaching team is really awesome, both on and off the pitch. Zlatan Bajramovic and Christian Eichner complement each other perfectly. It is really a very special season that we are experiencing here.”

Heise had a watching brief for City’s previous Championship title win, following his mid-season move from Dresden, and history looks set to repeat itself in the coming weeks.

The German may only have one League Cup appearance to his name, but believes the English second tier is much stronger.

“The individual class in England is significantly higher than in Germany,” he said, quoted by Karlsruher-based publisher, meinKA. “While Germany is much more tactical, there is a lot going on in England.

"The famous English toughness, so to speak, which is always talked about, is actually the order of the day there.

“It is often said that Germany has the best second division, but at the latest when you've played in England, you know that it probably isn't like that.

“I guess promotion to the Premier League would be a career highlight. But I had very little playing time in England. That's why my emotional connection to the club is higher elsewhere in my career.

"At that time I was not involved in the league, in the end there was only one appearance in the League Cup. This is of course unsatisfactory for a competitive athlete.”