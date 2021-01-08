City confirm positive coronavirus cases - Tim Krul is one

Breaking

Published: 12:00 PM January 8, 2021 Updated: 12:08 PM January 8, 2021

Norwich City have confirmed three positive cases of coronavirus following a round of testing to the playing squad and key staff - Credit: Paul Harding/PA

Norwich City have confirmed three positive coronavirus cases after a round for testing for the first team squad and support staff - with Tim Krul swiftly confirming he is one of the positive cases.

It is believed two of the Canaries' senior players and a member of the club's backroom staff are now self-isolating, ahead of this weekend's FA Cup third round home tie against Coventry City.

Krul posted a message on his own social media account soon after the club's own official statement.

Head coach, Daniel Farke, is expected to provide further details at his usual pre-match press call later on Friday afternoon.

Norwich's televised tie against the Sky Blues on Saturday lunchtime is still scheduled to go ahead behind closed doors.

'The official club statement read: 'Norwich City can confirm that the club’s latest round of COVID-19 testing across players and backroom staff has returned three positive results.

'Players and backroom staff were tested and results received over the early stages of this week.

'In line with government, EFL and club protocols, all three individuals immediately began a period of self-isolation.

'The health and safety of all Norwich City players and staff remains paramount, with the club continuing to follow stringent protocols and guidelines across its Carrow Road and Lotus training centre sites.

'The club wishes all three individuals a safe and speedy recovery ahead of their return to work, training and competition.'

Testing was mandatory for all clubs taking part in this weekend's FA Cup third round ties.

The EFL also announced earlier this week mandatory twice weekly testing will be now be rolled out across the entire Football League from next week.

A series of games over the festive period had to be postponed in all three divisions due to outbreaks among playing squads.

Norwich City's most recent Championship opponents, Barnsley, had four players missing due to 'Covid-19 related issues' for last weekend's 1-0 league defeat at Carrow Road.

Aston Villa, Derby, Middlesbrough and Sheffield Wednesday are among the clubs to have reported a growing number of coronavirus cases in recent days.

Villa have closed down their training ground after a 'significant' outbreak but at this stage their FA Cup tie against Liverpool on Friday night is scheduled to go ahead.

Southampton's FA Cup third round game against Shrewsbury on Sunday was called off on Thursday, after a significant number of Shrews players and staff tested positive for coronavirus.

Wayne Rooney and Derby's first-team squad will miss their FA Cup tie at Chorley on Saturday, following a Covid-19 outbreak which closed their training ground on Monday.