City to kick off pre-season at King's Lynn; Lincoln and Huddersfield also in the mix

Updated

Published: 4:00 PM June 18, 2021 Updated: 4:45 PM June 18, 2021

Norwich City right back Max Aarons in action against King's Lynn at The Walks back in 2018 - Credit: Ian Burt/Archant

Norwich City will begin their preparations for the Premier League season at National League neighbours King's Lynn Town on July 16. (KO 7pm)

The Canaries have confirmed Daniel Farke's squad will make the short trip to The Walks for their first friendly of the summer.

The Linnets have enjoyed recent success under former City defender Ian Culverhouse and spent last season in the top tier of the non league game.

The Canaries confirmed in announcing the Linnets' date a further update on potential admission details for the fixture will follow, in line with continued government updates on the return of spectators to live outdoor events.

Farke previously took a squad featuring the likes of Teemu Pukki and Max Aarons to west Norfolk in 2018.

That is followed by two behind-closed-doors friendlies against Football League opposition at the club’s Colney training base.

League One Lincoln City will be the visitors on July 20 (KO 2:30pm), with a double header planned against Championship club Huddersfield three days later at the same venue (KOs noon and 2:15pm).

Norwich had also planned for a week at their traditional German training base but negotiations continue regarding a proposed tour with the relevant authorities, in light of the on going travel restrictions from the UK to mainland Europe.

The non-Euro2020 contingent of the Canaries' current squad is due to return for initial pre-season fitness testing from July 7.

City's Premier League campaign gets underway against Liverpool at Carrow Road on August 14. That game has been picked for Sky Sports coverage and will kick off at 5:30pm.