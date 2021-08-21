'Tough day for Dimi' - Farke on hooking defender in 5-0 defeat

Published: 6:48 PM August 21, 2021

Dimi Giannoulis paid the price for a bruising first half in Norwich City's 5-0 Premier League defeat against Manchester City.

Daniel Farke made a double change at the break, with Bali Mumba replacing the left back who twice failed to prevent Gabriel Jesus setting up the Citizens' opening two goals.

Kenny McLean also replaced Lukas Rupp, but Mumba himself was exposed after a bring start to his second half in an emphatic win for the champions.

Farke had words of encouragement for his Greek international afterwards, who he felt was second best defensively against Liverpool's Mo Salah on the opening weekend.

"I don't want to punish one of my players," said Farke. "But everyone can see the substitutions I made. It was a tough day for Dimi. He is a brilliant lad. We are so happy we have him.

"But in the first game he has to defend Mo Salah and the outcome is one goal and two assists. Then in 20 minutes here his direct opponent, Jesus, had two assists.

"A tough day. I didn't want to embarrass him by substituting him during the first half but you could feel he was not full of confidence. But it is his first season on this level and he needs time to adapt. Let's be honest, we have played two of the best sides in the world.

"No punishment. We stick together.

"Bali (Mumba) was also there with the same behaviour and conceded two similar goals. He is a young player and one year ago he was a substitute for Sunderland in the third tier.

"We can't expect them to cut the right winger into pieces. But I can't hide it was a tough day at the office and we win and lose as a team.

"It was clearly a big ask for us to be competitive today. I am disappointed, nevertheless with not just the result but the manner of the goals we conceded.

"It was four times more or less the same goal, a ball inside my left back for their right winger. A process Man City always plays.

"They start attacks on the other flank and then look for that movement. We spoke about that topic all week. I would have wished that we fulfilled our defensive behaviour with some more individual quality."

