Norwich City Q&A - with Paddy Davitt and Connor Southwell

Adam Idah made his first Premier League start of the season at Tottenham in Norwich City's 3-0 Premier League defeat - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City's lack of a cutting edge was exposed at Tottenham. Dean Smith has to discover if he has the solution inside the building.

Smith was quick to reiterate there are plenty of games between now and the January transfer window and his priority is ensuring others 'come to the party' to ease the goalscoring burden on Teemu Pukki.

The Finn has notched five of City's eight top flight goals this season but missed a big early chance at Tottenham, which was compounded by the likes of Adam Idah, Josh Sargent and even Andrew Omobamidele not slotting from close range.

Tottenham had no such issues with some clinical finishing that ensured City finished the weekend bottom of the pile and Smith looking for a response against Manchester United to his first defeat since taking over.

How does the Norwich head coach unlock the attacking potential in his current squad. Is Idah worth a run of games alongside Pukki and what did you make of those weekend reports Nottingham Forest would be interested in a possible January loan move?

Todd Cantwell was back in the mix but left on the bench against Spurs. Could he bring the creative edge missing on Sunday?

