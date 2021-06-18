Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
WINDOW WATCH: The latest City transfer news and views

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:59 PM June 18, 2021    Updated: 1:00 PM June 18, 2021
Norwich City are among a clutch of Premier League clubs tipped with a move for Blackburn's Adam Armstrong

Norwich City's first senior signing of the summer is in hand, but what next is a topic sure to be discussed in our latest episode of Window Watch.

Angus Gunn is due in Norfolk at the start of next week to complete the formalities on his return from Southampton, to provide competition for first choice Tim Krul.

But attention remains centred at the top end of the park, with Blackburn's prolific striker Adam Armstrong and Celta Vigo's attacking midfielder Brais Mendez linked in recent days. 

Add a fresh Friday rumour in Exeter City's young winger, Joel Randall, and the need to bolster Daniel Farke's creative options following the departure of Emi Buendia will be a top priority this summer.

Going the other way on Thursday was young midfielder, Reece McAlear, who will link up with Scottish Championship club Inverness on a season long loan. He may be the first but he will certainly not be the last member of City's development pool, or those on the margins of Farke's first team set up, to head down the loan route. 

This is your weekly show, not ours, so no doubt Grant Hanley's Euros mission against England later on Friday, the release of the Premier League fixtures and the pending departure of chief operating officer, Ben Kensell, will all be topics up for discussion.

- Join Paddy Davitt and David Freezer from 1pm in the window above to discuss all the hot topics from this past week.

Paddy Davitt
Paddy Davitt
David Freezer
Mark Armstrong
