WINDOW WATCH: The latest Norwich City transfer news and views

Published: 12:55 PM July 2, 2021

Chelsea's Billy Gilmour will play in the green and yellow of Norwich City in the Premier League this coming season - Credit: PA

Stop I want to get off. A frenetic week for Norwich City with a trio of confirmed arrivals, two departures and the headline capture of Chelsea Champions League winner Billy Gilmour.

City confirmed what anyone with a social media account already knew on Friday morning, after a picture of him at the club's training base appeared on Thursday.

Gilmour has agreed a season long loan switch and joins Milot Rashica and Angus Gunn as fresh additions this summer.

Allied to those three, Dimitris Giannoulis and Ben Gibson officially became permanent signings on Thursday as well, following promotion to the Premier League which triggered buy clauses in their original loan deals.

But there was also exits for Moritz Leitner and Marco Stiepermann 12 months earlier than their original contracts. Two German midfielders, two key players in the first Championship title win under Daniel Farke but perhaps the outpouring of genuine affection towards Stiepermann from City's fanbase demonstrated who will be more fondly remembered.

Add confirmation of a loan spell at MK Dons this coming season for Josh Martin and all that means quite a sizeable shift in the City squad.

But what next? A centre back and another central midfielder remain high on the priority list.

Borussia Dortmund's Thomas Delaney was a fresh link, although there is nothing in that from the City end.

But do Norwich need to look at more creative additions at the top end of the pitch? Would you be happy to see any more departures or is there a counter argument that could leave Farke's resources too thin for the Premier League assault?

