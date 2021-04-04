Beware City backlash after rivals slip up again

Video

Published: 6:00 AM April 4, 2021

Daniel Farke is backing Norwich City to respond to recent adversity when they host Huddersfield at Carrow Road - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is ruling out any Preston hangover for Championship leaders Norwich City against Huddersfield Town.

The Canaries have now been pegged back late in their last two league games either side of the recent international break as they bid to seal a Premier League return.

Farke labelled Preston’s deflected 95th minute equaliser on Good Friday a ‘sucker punch’ but wants the Canaries to deliver a knock out blow when they host the Terriers on Tuesday at Carrow Road.

Watford may have cut the gap to six points at the top, but Swansea's late 1-0 defeat at Birmingham and Brentford's 1-1 draw on Saturday at Huddersfield leaves City with a commanding 15-point cushion to the third-placed Bees in the race for automatic promotion.

Farke admitted there was dejection in the away dressing room at the manner of Preston's late equaliser but he would not swap places with any other rival.

“It won’t be difficult to pick them up,” said Farke. “We knew going into the Preston game in these circumstances one point would have been solid and valuable. Of course when we are so close to winning it feels like a disappointment.

"We are edging closer to the target. We need to add a few more points and the next chance is Huddersfield.

“My lads know we are in a fantastic position, we are on a great run and there is no reason to suffer too long. They need to feel it a little bit because that is what you learn, you don’t want that feeling, but we will be in good shape by Tuesday and we will try to grind a result out.”

Emi Buendia continues to be assessed after picking up an ankle injury at Preston. Max Aarons and Dimitris Giannoulis are expected to return, but fellow defender Andrew Omobamidele pushed his first team claims with an assured full debut at Deepdale.

“He was excellent,” said Farke. “For a young player who has never played in the starting line up, where the circumstances are so strange and with so many players unavailable. Andrew played a major role in why we were rock solid.

"A great performance. Really pleased with him. He definitely deserved to return to the dressing room with a clean sheet, not the ball going through his legs.

“If I am honest we couldn’t prepare for the Preston game. In the last minutes we decided to travel without Giannoulis and Aarons. (Kenny) McLean and (Grant) Hanley we decided only on the morning they could play. We had several in the squad with many minutes on the pitch for their countries.

“Grant and Kenny are playing in a huge World Cup qualifier for their country 36 hours before and I have to tell them they come back to Norwich and play the biggest game of their club career at Preston. It is difficult.”