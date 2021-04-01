PRESSER LIVE: Preston v City - Massive Zimbo injury blow

Live

Published: 12:57 PM April 1, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM April 1, 2021

Christoph Zimmermann has suffered a hamstring injury that could rule him out of Norwich City's run in - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game at Preston - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

Christoph Zimmermann is ruled out for this weekend, and potentially the rest of the season, after suffering a hamstring injury in midweek. That news comes after fellow centre-back Ben Gibson was already ruled out for the season after suffering ankle ligament damage in the last game prior to the international break against Blackburn.

Farke is now sweating on the return of his international contingent. None of the eight who featured for their respective countries on Wednesday have yet returned to the club. Farke revealed the squad plan to train later on Thursday prior to leaving for Preston.

The likes of Tim Krul, Orjan Nyland and Onel Hernandez have returned safely and returned negative Covid test results.

Farke confirmed both Lukas Rupp (hamstring) and Adam Idah (hernia) remain sidelined. Rupp saw a specialist prior to the Blackburn game, while Idah underwent surgery but Farke is hopeful they would be back in the mix for the run in.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Michael McGovern (hamstring) are longer term absentees. McGovern is scheduled to re-join team training this month.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

