Placheta must kick on at City

Video

Published: 6:00 AM January 26, 2021

Przemyslaw Placheta has to push on now after featuring in Norwich City's last two FA Cup ties following a spell on the sidelines with a hamstring injury - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke is challenging Przemyslaw Placheta to grab a leading role in Norwich City’s Championship title bid.

The Polish wide player made only his second start since December 5 following a hamstring injury in the 1-0 FA Cup fourth round defeat at Barnsley.

Farke is impressed with what he has seen from the 22-year-old during a debut season that also brought his international bow.

But with Todd Cantwell and Emi Buendia dazzling in recent times he has a battle on his hands to make his mark with attention returning to the league and Middlesbrough's weekend visit.

“I really like him. That is why we were so greedy to sign him last summer and so far he has proved us to be right,” said Farke. “He was involved in goals and assists but then he had to fight with some injury setbacks.

"But if you are out for three weeks in this league you can miss four or five games. Great person, good character, he wants to work unbelievably hard and improve each and every day.

“He has all chances to develop. He has a bright future. Right now he is on Championship level and he has the chance to be an outstanding player at this level but it is step by step.

"Let’s not put too much pressure on his shoulders.

“Of course he has his pace and he is very good on his left foot. But maybe the right foot as well is an area he needs to work on, and taking the ball in tight spaces.”

Placheta was joined in the Barnsley starting line up by Onel Hernandez, Kieran Dowell and Lukas Rupp as Farke strived to get his fit-again fringe men up to speed.

“We desperately need these lads back on their best level to help us in the final stages,” said Farke. “We are never happy to lose but in the bigger picture it was important to get some minutes into several players.

“We got the feeling it was the last chance for someone like Onel to get him minutes on the pitch. He has been out more or less three months and he needed game time.

"Of course he is not in his rhythm and the same with Kieran or Lukas. You cannot expect them to be in the spotlight moving forward, particularly for Lukas with this covid situation with Kenny McLean, unless he plays some minutes. He was out seven weeks.

"Placheta, something similar. Only his second start in weeks.”