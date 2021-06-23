Placheta makes Euro2020 bow but Polish heartbreak

Video

Published: 7:20 PM June 23, 2021 Updated: 7:25 PM June 23, 2021

Norwich City wide player Przemyslaw Placheta was a second half sub in Poland's 3-2 defeat to Sweden - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta was a second half substitute in Poland's final Group E 3-2 defeat to Sweden on Wednesday that ended their Euro2020 campaign.

Placheta had been an unused replacement for the first two games, but turned in a lively late cameo in an entertaining clash in Saint Petersburg.

Paulo Sousa's side needed a win to book a place in the last 16 and when Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski struck a brace to draw them level the fairytale looked to be on.

Placheta carved out a big chance for Jakub Swierczoki in the final minute of normal time, who saw his header blocked, but Viktor Claesson coolly lifted a shot above former Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczęsny to seal top spot in the group for the Swedes and send the Poles home.

Spain secured the runners up place in the group with a thumping 5-0 win against a Slovakia side that had former City loanee Ondrej Duda starting up front.

Those results keep alive Teemu Pukki's Finland's faint hopes of sneaking into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. Only Group F is yet to be completed with France, Germany and Portugal all in action later on Wednesday evening.

Grant Hanley's Scotland were eliminated on Tuesday but Tim Krul and the Netherlands breezed through to the knockout stages with maximum points in Group C. The Norwich number one is yet to see any action in the tournament.