Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
Pink Un > Sport > Norwich City FC

Video

Placheta makes Euro2020 bow but Polish heartbreak

Author Picture Icon

Paddy Davitt

Published: 7:20 PM June 23, 2021    Updated: 7:25 PM June 23, 2021
Norwich City wide player Przemyslaw Placheta was a second half sub in Poland's 3-2 defeat to Sweden 

Norwich City wide player Przemyslaw Placheta was a second half sub in Poland's 3-2 defeat to Sweden - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Norwich City winger Przemyslaw Placheta was a second half substitute in Poland's final Group E 3-2 defeat to Sweden on Wednesday that ended their Euro2020 campaign.

Placheta had been an unused replacement for the first two games, but turned in a lively late cameo in an entertaining clash in Saint Petersburg.

Paulo Sousa's side needed a win to book a place in the last 16 and when Bayern Munich frontman Robert Lewandowski struck a brace to draw them level the fairytale looked to be on.

Placheta carved out a big chance for Jakub Swierczoki in the final minute of normal time, who saw his header blocked, but Viktor Claesson coolly lifted a shot above former Arsenal stopper Wojciech Szczęsny to seal top spot in the group for the Swedes and send the Poles home.

Spain secured the runners up place in the group with a thumping 5-0 win against a Slovakia side that had former City loanee Ondrej Duda starting up front.

Those results keep alive Teemu Pukki's Finland's faint hopes of sneaking into the last 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. Only Group F is yet to be completed with France, Germany and Portugal all in action later on Wednesday evening.

Grant Hanley's Scotland were eliminated on Tuesday but Tim Krul and the Netherlands breezed through to the knockout stages with maximum points in Group C. The Norwich number one is yet to see any action in the tournament.

Most Read

  1. 1 Injury scare for City skipper as Scotland exit Euro 2020
  2. 2 City confirm Milot Rashica signing
  3. 3 City target Chelsea’s Scotland star Billy Gilmour
  1. 4 'Statement of intent' - City fans excited after Rashica deal confirmed
  2. 5 Canaries confirm return of Angus Gunn
  3. 6 'Two cracking signings' - Surge in positivity among Canaries fans
  4. 7 Canaries boss on his new Kosovan winger
  5. 8 PROFILE: Fresh start awaits Rashica at City after Bremen woes
  6. 9 Ex-Canary on the 'Webber effect'
  7. 10 Norwich City drop huge hint of global star gig at Carrow Road
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Simon Clare, executive director of global marketing at Lotus at the newly named Norwich City Footbal

Canaries closing in on new shirt sponsor

Mark Armstrong

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 29-11-2020 of Celtic's Kristoffer Ajer. Issue date: Friday June 4, 2021.

Norwich City Transfer News

Norwich City transfer rumours: German side are main rival for Celtic star

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Former Norwich City striker Carlton Morris was on target for Barnsley at the Canaries' Championship

Exclusive

No regrets just life lessons for City old boy

Paddy Davitt

Author Picture Icon
Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus (right) and Feyenoord's Steven Berghuis battle for the ball during t

Norwich City Transfer News

City not pursuing Holland winger linked as summer target

David Freezer

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus