Placheta not interested in City exit

Published: 6:00 AM May 29, 2021

Przemyslaw Placheta is not seeking assurances from Daniel Farke he features in Norwich City’s Premier League plans.

The young Polish wide player fell out of favour over the second half of the Championship title success, but is part of his country’s European Championship squad.

Placheta’s last start for City came in the 2-0 away league defeat at Swansea in February, with his club boss making it clear he wanted to see more from the former Slask Wroclaw winger.

“My head is in Norwich. I have good contact with the trainer, I trust him and we talk often,” said the 23-year-old. “This is the game, especially at a higher level. Here, no one holds a seat for you or waits for you. There is a lot of competition.

"You have to be humble and work hard all the time, because the success of the team consists not only of the first XI, but also the substitutes who must be ready when the situation requires it. I am really glad that I came here, this year has given me a lot, and what will happen next, we'll see.

“At one point, the coach said that maybe I had too much pressure on me and I am young and this is my first season in this demanding league, so he gave me a break. We talked about it. I trust the trainer because I know that he has a lot of experience, these are his proven methods and he knows what he is doing.

"It is enough to look at how other players in the club have developed with this coach.”

Placheta’s lack of game time over the Championship run in prompted sections of the Polish media to question if he regrets his big move to England.

“Definitely not. I have everything I need to develop here,” he said, in a recent interview with Polish sports daily newspaper, Przegląd Sportowy. “None of the commentators really know what it looks like, what are the club's plans or even its vision for me.

“The coach does not choose the squad by lottery or to please everyone. It does not work in such a way. There are many experienced players in the squad with experience of playing in the Premier League. Even when we had players drop out of due to injuries, the substitutes did not reduce the quality of the team.

“I think that I did a good job in the first season in such a demanding league as the Championship, and even more so in a team that was at the top of the table for practically the entire season and advanced to the Premier League. It is not easy to enter a new league and a new team.

"I know what I have to work on and what to improve.”