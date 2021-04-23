PRESSER LIVE: QPR v City - Bullish Farke on Aarons' Everton link; no new injuries

Live

Published: 12:42 PM April 23, 2021

Norwich City have endured a frustrating few days after promotion from the Championship was confirmed - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previews Norwich City’s Championship game at QPR - and we have all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.

City have suffered back-to-back defeats since promotion to the Premier League was sealed without kicking a ball last weekend. Watford's 1-0 midweek win at Carrow Road means they are five points clear of the Hornets with three games left, in their pursuit of the Championship title.

Farke will provide a fitness update on those who featured against the Hornets. Dimitris Giannoulis serves the second of a three-game ban for his Bournemouth red card.

Adam Idah and Michael McGovern are back in full team training after injury lay-offs.

Christoph Zimmermann is doing his rehab after a recent hamstring injury, and Farke still holds out a glimmer of hope he can be back before the end of the season next month.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) are longer term absentees. Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is another out for the season after suffering a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem.

Rupp does not require surgery for a tendon issue but is expected to be out for four to five weeks.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans.

Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.

