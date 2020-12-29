Seething Farke keen to avoid a 'long ban' over disallowed Cantwell goal

Video

Published: 11:34 PM December 29, 2020 Updated: 11:40 PM December 29, 2020

Todd Cantwell's joy is short-lived after the assistant referee ruled out his second half goal in Norwich City's 1-1 Championship draw against QPR - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

A furious Daniel Farke insisted he would be risking a ‘record ban’ if he spoke his mind on Todd Cantwell’s disallowed goal in Tuesday’s 1-1 Championship draw against QPR.

Cantwell was adjudged to be offside when he slotted Teemu Pukki’s ball on the edge of the six yard box in the second half.

An incensed Farke bellowed at the fourth official, after he viewed a video replay in the home dugout, but the City head coach opted to stay tight lipped following the game. Pukki’s later penalty was cancelled out by Bright Osayi-Samuel's reply from the spot.

“I don’t want to speak about the officials otherwise I will get the record ban in this league,” he said. “They are there to make the decisions.

"Everyone can watch the scenes back. Todd is one yard behind the ball. Teemu plays the ball behind him. It is never an offside. But there were other incidents, other penalty incidents.

"Everyone can make their own mind up. But not for me. I don’t want a record ban.

“We score a fantastic team goal, great assist from Teemu, great finish from Todd and it was ruled out for offside. You don’t have to speak about this. It was clearly not offside.

"We gave one chance away before the 85th minute, we had to deal with another injury with Michael McGovern, we had to bring in young Daniel Barden, and then we finally get a penalty and Teemu is ice cold.

"But we were poor on a counter, we had a chance to win the ball back, we didn’t and then there is a situation in our box and we concede a penalty. Then we took more risks and they had one big chance at the end.”

Teenage keeper Barden was introduced at the interval for his league debut. McGovern will now be assessed over the coming days, with Farke revealing after this game first choice Tim Krul is still not back in full training after his thigh injury at Stoke in November.

“Micky felt something after playing a pass. We don’t know if it is a muscle issue or maybe a nerve in his lower back,” said Farke. “He couldn’t go further on. Daniel came on and was fantastic. There was no need for nerves. He played at Luton (in the League Cup) and I trust him.

"Then again, I had no other choice. But I was never concerned. Of course to play our number three is not easy for the other lads but they handled it in a top way. Daniel is an important part of our group and he delivered.”