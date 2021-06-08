Canaries quartet set for international duty

Published: 6:00 AM June 8, 2021

Norwich City youngsters Adam Idah, left, and Andrew Omobamidele are away with the Republic of Ireland - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

International action continues today with one of Norwich City's young talents hoping for the chance to show why one of his former coaches thinks he could develop into a 'Rolls-Royce' of a defender.

Canaries duo Andrew Omobamidele and Adam Idah are with the Republic of Ireland for a friendly in Hungary (7pm UK time), as the hosts conclude their European Championship preparations.

Ireland are just looking to build on the first victory of the Stephen Kenny era, after a 4-1 friendly win in Andorra on Friday in which centre-back Omobamidele didn't feature but Idah played the final 25 minutes as he won his sixth cap.

Omobamidele is hoping to win his first cap after breaking through at Norwich and his former Leixlip United coach, Kenny Molloy, is hopeful of a bright future for the 18-year-old.

“Andrew has this Rolls-Royce look about him," Molloy told the Irish Times. I remember playing in our first ever All Ireland semi-final against the best team in the country, which was St Joseph’s Boys. We were up against it, got beaten one-nil, but we would have lost by more only Andrew was absolutely superb.

“After the game I was asked to step outside the dressing room and the Manchester United scout, Larry Dunne, who passed away recently, God rest him, pulled me over to ask about Andrew.

“You are biased towards your own lads but it was massive to hear Larry say, ‘there is a small bit of Paul McGrath in him’ physically, but also the way he plays.

“I see Andrew going all the way to the top and I’ve probably been afraid to say that out loud. If he gets that bit of luck. He hasn’t had a lot of it. He has sat in my sitting room hearing about other clubs not taking him to England.



“But I do think he is different to what we have had before. He’s a modern centre-half who can play through the thirds. (Liverpool defender, Virgil) Van Dijk has made it all sexy now, hasn’t he?”

Elsewhere today, Przemek Placheta and Poland conclude their preparations for the Euros with a home friendly against Iceland (5pm) and Onel Hernandez is with Cuba for a World Cup qualifier away to St Vincent & the Grenadines (9pm), after scoring in a 5-0 win over the British Virgin Islands in Guatemala on Wednesday.