City face fight with Rangers in Gilmour chase

Published: 3:24 PM June 26, 2021

Norwich City are battling Scottish champions Rangers in a bid to secure a loan deal for highly-rated Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour.

The teenager has caught the eye of City's recruitment team and they are in talks to secure a season-long loan for the Scottish international. We first revealed City's interest earlier this week, with other top-flight sides in England also keen on the 20-year-old.

We understand that the Canaries lead the pack of potential Premier League destinations as Chelsea look to continue the youngster's development with a loan move away from Stamford Bridge. Thomas Tuchel and the powers that be at the European champions favour a move that would see Gilmour spend the season at Carrow Road.

City's track record in developing young talent, Daniel Farke' playing style and the improvement of Oliver Skipp last season are all believed to be factors behind that judgement. Norwich's boss enjoys a close relationship with Tuchel, with the pair having worked together during their respective spells at Borussia Dortmund.

Gilmour is understood to be open to a return to Ibrox, with the prospect of working under Steven Gerrard thought to be an attractive proposition. The boss of the Scottish giants is one of several admirers the young midfielder has, with Wolves and Leeds also linked.

A final decision is yet to made on Gilmour's loan destination.

As a youngster, Gilmour developed through the Rangers academy and spent a large portion of his youth career with the club before joining Chelsea in 2017.

Having impressed in Euro 2020 for Scotland, specifically with his performance against England at Wembley, Gilmour tested positive for coronavirus and was ruled out of their final group fixture against Croatia.

Gilmour remains in isolation until Wednesday, when he will be free to complete a medical and tie up the loose ends with whatever club he elects to join. Norwich remain hopeful that they can land the Chelsea man, although there is still a degree of nervousness inside the walls of Colney.

Should Gilmour become a Norwich player, he would occupy one of their two permitted Premier League loan spots.

City hope Skipp will fulfil their quote of top-flight loans. Stuart Webber has made little secret of his desire for the Spurs man to return to NR1 next season, but they will be forced to wait as Tottenham continue their search for a new boss.

Despite the Spurs loanee impressing during his loan stint in Norfolk and enjoyed working under Farke, there remains a doubt over whether he wishes to join a side set to be involved in a scrap for survival if better options are on the table.

City will look to add two central midfield options this summer irrespective of whether Skipp returns, with Gilmour being one of their primary targets for those two positions in the engineroom.