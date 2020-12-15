Updated
PRESSER LIVE: Reading v Norwich City - No Krul, no Rupp
- Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd
Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game at Reading - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney.
Farke confirmed Tim Krul (thigh) and Lukas Rupp (hamstring) remain on the sidelines. Krul returned to team training at the start of this week, but Farke outlined on Tuesday afternoon the Dutch international still feels some discomfort and is targeting a return against Cardiff City this coming weekend.
Rupp has yet to return to team training but could be back in the mix from Thursday. Ben Gibson (calf) and Przemyslaw Placheta (hamstring) will be out for another week after picking up injuries in the 2-1 comeback win against Sheffield Wednesday last week.
Farke indicated there was no fresh injury concerns from the group who featured in the 2-1 Championship win at Blackburn that kept the Canaries top ahead of the latest round of midweek fixtures.
Xavi Quintilla (hip) remains sidelined, with Farke so far unwilling to provide a timeline on his potential return. The Spaniard has returned to his parent club, Villarreal, in a bid to solve his hip problem. Quintilla is back in light training and also currently undergoing his quarantine period after returning from Spain.
Onel Hernandez (adductor), Sam Byram (hamstring), Adam Idah (knee) and Bali Mumba (knee) are not expected to be in contention until early in the new year. Hernandez is also in light training and Farke suggested he might be back in team training before the end of the year.
Moritz Leitner and Josip Drmic are not part of the plans for the new season.
Farke will speak to the media remotely from Colney.
• Recap the key points from the press conference in the window above, with full reaction and build up to City’s Championship game against the Royals throughout the day on pinkun.com