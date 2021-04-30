Norwich City FC Messageboard Fixtures and Results Table Podcasts
PRESSER LIVE: City v Reading - Clean bill of health for Canaries

Paddy Davitt

Published: 12:56 PM April 30, 2021    Updated: 2:03 PM April 30, 2021
Daniel Farke is on the verge of landing a second Championship title at Norwich City

Daniel Farke is on the verge of landing a second Championship title at Norwich City - Credit: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Daniel Farke previewed Norwich City’s Championship game against Reading - and we had all the key lines first from a video chat with the boss at Colney. 

The Canaries will be crowned champions with a win at Carrow Road, or if second-placed Watford drop points at play-off contenders Brentford.

City bounced back from recent defeats to both the Hornets and Bournemouth with a convincing 3-1 away win at QPR. They have also celebrated a number of awards in recent days with Emi Buendia named player-of-the-year both by Norwich fans and the Football League's top performer in the Championship.

Farke himself was named Championship manager-of-the-season at the virtual Football League awards on Thursday, with four members of his squad included in the team-of-the-season.

The Canaries' boss confirmed he had no fresh fitness issues from those who featured in west London last weekend. Dimitris Giannoulis serves the final game of a three-game ban for his Bournemouth red card.

Christoph Zimmermann has had a minor setback Farke labelled a 'muscular' issue in his rehab from a hamstring injury. The original plan was him to re-join some part of team training next week but the centre back is now likely to target a return for pre-season.

Sam Byram (hamstring) and Ben Gibson (ankle) are longer term absentees. Midfielder Lukas Rupp (hamstring) is another out for the season after suffering a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem.

Rupp does not require surgery for a tendon issue but is expected to be out for three to four weeks.

Moritz Leitner is not part of the plans. 

Farke spoke to the media remotely from Colney.

• Follow the press conference in the window below, with full reaction and build up to City’s game against the Royals throughout the rest of the day on pinkun.com

• Our sites will have all the usual pre-match and post-match coverage of City's game this weekend. But we will turn off our social media channels from 3pm on Friday, in support of a social media boycott to highlight online abuse and bullying. This is why it matters. 

